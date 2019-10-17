G7 Summit Will Take Place At Donald Trump’s Doral Resort, Says Mick Mulvaney

The announcement comes at the same time the president has continued to claim that former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter used his father's job as VP for financial gain.

Next year’s G7 summit, which features meetings of leaders from seven of the world’s largest nations, will occur at President Donald Trump‘s Doral golf resort located just outside of Miami, Florida. This was announced on Thursday by acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

According to a report Thursday from NPR, Mulvaney claimed that the White House used much of the same criteria as previous administrations to determine the location of the upcoming meeting of world leaders. Per NPR, Mulvaney claimed that it seemed that the Trump-owned property had almost even been built to host the event.

The news comes amid continued claims from the president and members of his administration that former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, improperly used Biden’s position as vice president to advance Hunter Biden’s business goals. Despite his ascension to the White House in 2016, the president has continued to hold ownership of his businesses.

As NPR noted, the decision to host the event at the president’s property didn’t come out of thin air. In August, Trump made it known that he’d like next year’s summit to take place at the resort during this year’s summit, which took place in Biarritz, France.

“We haven’t found anything that could even come close to competing with it,” the president said to reporters during the 2019 summit. “It’s got tremendous acreage, many hundreds of acres, so we can handle whatever happens.”

Per a tweet from Daniel Dale, a CNN fact-checker who on Thursday reported that President Trump had in the past week made some 129 inaccurate statements – the most he’s made in a single week over the past three months — the president’s acting chief of staff defended Trump against allegations that he was using his administration to advance his personal brand.

“I would simply ask you all to consider the possibility that Donald Trump’s brand is probably strong enough as it is, and he doesn’t need any help on that,” Mulvaney said, per the CNN fact-checker. “This is not like — it’s the most recognizable name in the English language, and probably around the world.”

The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein also said on Twitter that Mulvaney made a claim that the administration was unable to consider other locations for the summit because other locations would require that oxygen tanks be provided due to altitude. Stein did not provide clarification as to whether Mulvaney further explained the sentiment or provided examples of other locations the administration had considered that would have required such equipment.

The G7 includes the United States, France, Japan, Canada, Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom.