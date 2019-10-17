‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Shows Off Her Wicked Curves In Tiny Red Bathing Suit

Lindsey Pelas is putting all of her enviable curves on full display this week while rocking a red-hot bathing suit that was sure to drop the jaws of her over 9 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

In the sexy snapshot, Lindsey donned the racy red one-piece, which left little to the imagination while struggling to cover her massive cleavage. Pelas’ bathing suit showcased her toned arms, curvy hips, and long, lean legs, as well as her tiny waist.

The swimwear boasted a black and white patch in the front, and matching straps that were held onto her suit by a metal hoop element.

Lindsey had her long, platinum blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in wild curls that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She accessorized the look with a pair of large, circular sunglasses, and also appeared to rock a full face of makeup in the pictures.

Pelas’ glam look consisted of a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her plump lips. She also sported a deep tan all over her body in the snap.

Lindsey’s loyal fans flocked to share their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 22,600 likes posting over 300 comments in the span of just 45 minutes.

One of Lindsey’s most recognizable assets is her abundant cleavage. Back in 2017 the model opened up about the back pain that her figure can sometimes cause her, but claimed that she would never have a breast reduction.

“I suffer with back pain all the time,” she said. “I met with a doctor but he’s not sure exactly what causes it, which is strange. I almost never wear a bra; I just wear clothes that fit better,” Lindsey previously told The Sun.

“Anyone with boobs like mine who had a reduction would be crazy. They’re dream boobs; I’d never give them up. When I was 11 I would stuff my bra and pray for big boobs, as a kid I was obsessed with it. They were my biggest wish. There’s no way I’d change my body,” Pelas added.

The bikini model also says that she’s always felt very comfortable with how she looks, and that she considers it fun to pose in racy outfits.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Lindsey Pelas’ famous curves in bathing suits and tiny outfits by following the former Playboy model on her Instagram account, which she updates frequently for her fans.