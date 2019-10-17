Carrie Underwood Wows Instagram In Glitter Hot Pants & Thigh Boots, Fans Think CMT Award Fully Earned

Last night was a pretty big deal for Carrie Underwood. The Cry Pretty singer appeared at the CMT Artists of the Year awards, with the 36-year-old pretty much bringing the house down as she accepted her award and belted out some numbers. The blonde seemed to have opted for her trademark leg-flaunting outfit, although it looks like Carrie’s Instagram post documenting the evening has fans wowed by more than just those famous pins.

One look at the comments section suggests that Carrie’s fanbase thinks the singer 100 percent deserved her award.

Carrie’s glitter hot pants and thigh boots look was documented by The Inquisitr earlier today as social media videos showed the star’s stage look. Of course, remarks to the sizzling ensemble were made over in the comments section to Carrie’s post, but the predominant viewpoint seemed to see users in agreement: The formerly nervous youngster who auditioned in front of Simon Cowell all those years ago has merited her fame and that award she walked away with.

“You deserve it,” one fan wrote.

“You deserve to be ARTIST of the YEAR 2019! You’re the best of the best! Your voice is so special and your songs have gotten me through a lot and for that I am so grateful! Thank you Carrie! You’re on Fire!” was another comment.

“Congratulations Carrie! Well deserved award. Keep on rocking at your concerts,” a user told the singer.

Of course, comments over those famous pins did come in.

“LEGS,” one fan wrote.

Carrie’s post quickly racked up likes and comments; the likes sat at over 6,000 within just 45 minutes of the post going live, with the same time frame bringing in over 100 fan replies. The star was congratulated over and over by her followers, with fans also commenting on other aspects of the singer’s life. Carrie was also praised for rocking her career while being a mother; the star welcomed her second child in January of this year.

Carrie does seem to bring great joy to her fans with those stage videos. The singer’s “Cry Pretty 360” tour has been steadily delivering Carrie’s stage performances as she traverses the U.S., with many fan comments seeming to come from those who attended the shows. Carrie also has her hands full by virtue of juggling her music career and motherhood with the Calia by Carrie athleisurewear line she runs.

Somehow, Carrie manages it all.