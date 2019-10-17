Khloe Kardashian Spreads Legs In Black Jeans On Instagram To Celebrate Business Milestone

Khloe Kardashian and her fashion company, Good American, have a lot to celebrate.

In a recent Instagram post, the reality TV star rocked a pair of black jeans from the brand to announce that Good American has sold 1 million pairs of jeans since it was founded three years ago. In the photo, Khloe shows off the fit of the jeans as she sits with knees spread, a pose that conveys both sex appeal and authority. The addition of the black blazer to the outfit makes her look like even more of a boss babe. Her bleach blond tresses are swept off to one shoulder, and she’s shooting a smoldering stare at the camera.

In the caption, Khloe reveals that she’s wearing jeans from Good American’s recently released BOSSWEAR capsule collection. She also paid tribute to her fans by adding that BOSSWEAR was inspired by them.

“Over the last 3 years, our mission has been to uplift and empower women to look good, feel good and exude confidence from the inside out!!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote. “This Bosswear collection is dedicated to all of you strong women who I have personally had the pleasure to meet, read tweets and comments from, and who have been a part of this brand with me from the beginning, or have just joined us on this journey.”

This is hardly the first time that Khloe has shown off her bombshell body in clothes from her company. As The Inquisitr reported, a week ago she posted a photo of herself in which she’s rocking a skintight leopard-print jumpsuit from the brand. The photo currently has more than 1.2 million likes on Instagram and close to 10,000 comments.

However, developments in Khloe Kardashian’s love life have been eclipsing media coverage of her business achievements. She was famously entangled in an alleged cheating scandal that also involved the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, and former Kardashian insider, Jordyn Woods. Although a celebrity gossip outlet claimed that she was getting cozy with Tristan at a house party, Jordyn has maintained that nothing happened between them besides a kiss that he initiated.

Jordyn once modeled for Good American, but as People Magazine notes, images of her have been scrubbed from the website.

This was not the first time that Tristan had been caught in a compromising situation as images of him with other women were released mere days before Khloe gave birth to their child, True Thompson.

But, if the photos on her Instagram page are to be believed, Khloe seems to be in a good place in her life now as she focuses her energy on being a good mom and businesswoman.

To keep up with Khloe Kardashian’s life updates, be sure to follow her on Instagram.