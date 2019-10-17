Georgia Fowler Gets Playful In The Water For Hot New Beach Snap

Georgia Fowler is having fun in the sun, and she wants her legion of Instagram fans to ride along with her. On Wednesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself enjoying the beach as she gets silly in the water.

The photo shows Fowler down in the sand as she hangs out in the shallow waters of the sea. She is rocking a blueish grau two-piece bathing suit that consists of a bandeau top with a knot accent at the front that highlights her toned and slender torso. The New Zealand beauty teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sit just below her bellybutton, hugging her lower body tightly. The bikini puts the model’s fit physique on full display, showing her tight tummy.

She accessorized her beach look with a simple gold chain around her neck. Fowler is resting on her left hip as she stretches her legs to the side. She is lifting up her upper body on her left hand as she shoots a bright candid smile at the camera. She is wearing her short bob swept to the side as if the wind or the water had blown it over.

Since going live, the post — which Fowler shared with her 1 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 18,600 likes within about half a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 90 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Kiwi model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“That’s an amazing looking beach,” one user wrote.

“Excellent view. Perfect and sexy,” chimed in another fan, trailing the comment with a string of emoji.

“Wow such an awesome smile Georgia and the water looks amazing,” a third fan raved.

As The Inquisitr has previously written, Fowler reached 1 million Instagram followers just a couple of days ago. To celebrate the milestone, she posted a photo of herself in this same bikini as she snapped a selfie with her pointer finger lifted on her left hand to indicate 1 million.

“I’m so grateful for you all for coming along on this ride. At times when I’m travelling non stop this gig can be lonely, and having you all there commenting and liking along the way makes me feel just that bit more connected. So thank you for your support and I’ll do my very best to keep sharing all my weird and wonderful experiences with you. What do you all want to see more of?!” Fowler captioned the photo.