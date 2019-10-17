The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Is Still Filming New Episodes For Season 8

Stassi Schroeder confirmed the news.

The Vanderpump Rules cast appeared to wrap production on the series’ upcoming eighth season in Los Angeles in August. Yet, according to longtime star Stassi Schroeder, that is not the case at all. In fact, she and her co-stars are still in production on new episodes.

The newly engaged Schroeder confirmed that the cast was still filming Season 8 during an interview with Us Weekly magazine this week, telling the outlet that she and her fiancé, Beau Clark, have been busy with the new episodes, and with other shoots, in recent weeks.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder was speaking to the magazine about her relationship with Clark when the revelation was made.

Back in August, as the entire cast of Season 8 filmed scenes for Vanderpump Rules at the anniversary celebration for TomTom restaurant in West Hollywood, California, which is co-owned by Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd, it was assumed that the group had filmed the finale episode at the event. In fact, Kristen Doute seemingly confirmed the news on her Instagram page when she shared a photo of a butterfly and said she was doing “finale prep.”

Throughout the party at TomTom, a number of the cast members, including James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, and Scheana Marie, shared photos of themselves and their co-stars on their Instagram stories and on their Instagram pages.

Last month, after filming his wedding with Brittany Cartwright for the show’s new episodes, Jax Taylor spoke to Life & Style magazine about the upcoming season and confirmed the names of a couple of the series’ new cast members.

“I’ve only hung out with a couple of them. Brent is one of the guys that I really like on the show that kind of joined our cast,” Taylor revealed. “He just moved here from New Jersey. He’s a YouTuber, but needed part-time money so he wanted to bartend.”

“And then there’s a girl, Dayna, and the girls seem to be liking her a lot too,” he continued.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may recall, Lala Kent posted a photo of herself and a woman named Dayna on Instagram over the summer as they sat poolside with Ariana Madix. However, after a number of her fans and followers took the post as confirmation of Dayna’s addition to the show, she deleted the image. Since then, Dayna has been spotted with a number of members of the series’ cast, including Schroeder and others.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will premiere on Bravo TV sometime later this year, but a premiere date has not yet been set.