‘World’s Hottest DJ’ Nata Lee Sizzles In Skimpy White Bikini

The DJ looked stunning in her string bikini.

Professional DJ Nata Lee isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body. After all, there is a reason she’s been deemed the “World’s Hottest DJ.”

On Thursday, the blond bombshell posted yet another provocative photo for her 1.9 million Instagram followers to enjoy. In the picture, taken by Aleksandr Mavrin, the Russian beauty posed on a beautiful Parisian street. Despite it being autumn, Nata opted to wear a white string bikini. The stunner’s ample cleavage spilled out of the tiny top and fans were able to catch a glimpse of Nata’s toned midsection.

The Instagram model also wore a pair of slouchy, white overalls to act as a coverup. She accessorized the breezy look with black sunglasses, hoop earrings, and silver bracelets.

Nata styled her long, blond hair in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal. The stunner opted for minimal makeup, including subtle contour and nude lipgloss, that enhanced her gorgeous features.

The sizzling snap seemed to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 60,000 likes. Nata’s dedicated followers were also quick to compliment the stunner. While many simply left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others decided to be more vocal in their praise.

“So good looking and a beautiful body,” gushed an admirer.

“How does it feel to be the most attractive woman on the planet?” questioned a different fan.

“You are beautiful,” chimed in another, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

One fan went as far to imply that Nata’s striking good looks weren’t human.

“Gotta be an alien, you’re too hot for this planet,” said the commenter.

Luckily for enamored fans, the DJ often shares sizzling snaps of herself on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of Nata wearing risque outfits that leave little to the imagination.

On Tuesday, fans went wild over a particularly cheeky photo that shows Nata standing on a balcony in Paris. The beauty, wearing a cropped sweatshirt and a white thong, turned away from the camera, allowing her perky derriere to be on full display.

Earlier this week, the stunner got into the Halloween spirit by flaunting her incredible curves in a figure-hugging witch costume. The sexy ensemble included a green velvet mini dress, sheer black stockings, and a lace witch hat.

To see more of Nata Lee, be sure to check out her Instagram account.