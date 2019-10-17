Scarlett Johansson Talks ‘Surprising & Romantic’ Proposal By ‘Saturday Night Live’ Star Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson revealed that she was “surprised” by her romantic proposal of marriage from Saturday Night Live head writer and Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost this past May. The Avengers: Endgame actress revealed to Ellen DeGeneres when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she was “surprised” by the way Colin went about asking her to marry him.

“He did [do it in a romantic way], he killed it. It was a very James Bond situation. It was surprising. He’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding,” Scarlett revealed to Ellen.

“He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. I was surprised, even if you imagine what that moment is going to be like, it’s still, it’s a beautiful moment,” the star continued.

The actress, who was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017, also has one daughter, Rose, whom she shares custody of with Romain.

She also explained that the proposal was very personal and special, stating to Ellen that it is lovely when someone tells you they want to share the rest of their life with you.

Scarlett and Colin have been dating for two years. The pair first made their public debut as a couple in November 2017. The actress has not set a wedding date as yet, claiming she has to clear her schedule.

Colin reportedly proposed with an 11-carat brown diamond engagement ring. She debuted the large bauble during a July 2019 Comic-Con event.

The actress, reported People Magazine, wore the pear-shaped brown diamond mounted on a curved black band, reportedly a design by Taffin de Givenchy, as she spoke to fans.

A source claimed to People that the couple shares a love of laughter and sarcasm. Scarlett reportedly enjoys the sarcastic humor that has led Colin to the top of the ranks at Saturday Night Live as its head writer alongside Michael Che.

Colin began his career as a writer for the long-running late-night comedy sketch series in 2005. From 2009 to 2012, he was SNL‘s writing supervisor and was promoted to co-head writer in 2012, a position he held until 2015. After several years solely working on Weekend Update, Jost returned to his head writing duties in 2018, alongside Michael Che.

During Colin and Michael’s recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, as seen on YouTube, Michael revealed that he wants to plan something “dirty” for his pal’s bachelor party because if Colin plans the event, it will be “boring,” stating that it would likely be in the daytime and that his fiancee would be there.

The Inquisitr previously reported that in early September, Scarlett found herself facing backlash for her comments in defense of director Woody Allen. She stated she would still work with Allen following allegations raised against him by his daughter Dylan Farrow.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday evenings at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC.