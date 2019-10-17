Bikini Model Samantha Hoopes Exposes Chest In New Breastfeeding Photo, Calls It Her ‘Favorite’ Thing

Samantha Hoopes seems to be settling into life as a mother just fine. The Sports Illustrated bikini model looked gorgeous this week when she shared an intimate photo of herself breastfeeding her sweet little boy, George, with her over 1.1 million followers.

Samantha looked stunning as she exposed her bare chest and ample cleavage in the photo. The model wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder as she gave a smirk to the camera for the sweet selfie.

Hoopes also rocked a minimal makeup look, which consisted of defined eyebrows, long lashes, bright eyes, and a fresh face as she held her newborn son in her arms.

In the caption of the post, the model reveals that breastfeeding has become one of her favorite things to do and expressed that she’s been lucky that it’s come easy for her. However, she also encourages other mothers to do what’s best for them and their babies to keep themselves happy and sane.

Of course, Samantha’s loyal fans loved seeing her bond with her baby boy in the photo, which garnered over 7,100 likes and more than 130 overwhelmingly positive comments in the first 40 minutes after it was posted.

“You’re amazing,” one of Samantha’s Instagram followers wrote in the comment section of the photo.

“This image is powerfully female. Love it!” another fan stated.

“What a beautiful and touching photo,” a third comment read.

“Lovely,” another social media user remarked.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently opened up about the experience of becoming a mother, gushing over how much strength it takes to be a mom to a tiny human.

“I know I’m that obsessed crazy Mom now! This experience of pregnancy, labor and taking care of my son has been life changing and the best experience of my life! I can say dreams do come true as long as you work everyday for that dream and make it your reality! I can’t even believe the love that I have for my son. Shout out to all the hard working Mom’s out there! Strongest hardest working people there are! Keep up the good work,” Hoopes told her fan in a recent Instagram post after giving birth to baby George.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Samantha Hoopes’ motherhood journey by following the bikini model on her social media account, which she keeps regularly updated for her beloved fans.