‘One Piece’ Chapter 959 Spoilers: Thousand Sunny’s Destruction Hinted, Straw Hats’ War Outfit Revealed

One Piece Chapter 959 is yet to be officially released, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted at Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece will be featuring three different scenes. These include the preparation of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates one day before the raid at Onigashima, the present day featuring Kozuki Momonosuke and his subordinates, and the flashback of the late Lord Kozuki Oden.

A day before the war against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates officially started, Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates were busy making preparations. Otama’s master, Tenguyama Hitetsu, gave the Straw Hat Pirates armors that they would use in the upcoming war. All of them agreed to wear it, except Straw Hat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro. The flashback of the Straw Hat Pirates’ preparation also featured Cyborg Franky ordering people to fix the boats, while Usopp was telling them to take the Thousand Sunny to the port where they promised to meet Momonosuke’s group.

Meanwhile, Luffy was thinking about Jinbe, who, along with the Sun Pirates, served as the Straw Hat Pirates’ shield to help them escape Emperor Big Mom’s territory. Luffy believes that if Jinbe managed to leave the Whole Cake Island alive, he would be arriving at the Land of Wano in time. Nico Robin learned Shogun Orochi said the following.

“The entrance to Onigashima is winter.”

Nami, Carrot, and the Minks were discussing that they should set the date of their attacks on a full moon so that they could use their Sulong form.

According to One Piece Chapter 959 spoilers, Shogun Kurozumi Orochi knew everything about the plan of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance, including their meeting place, troop numbers, and war strategy. The night before the raid at Onigashima, the Beast Pirates bombed the location where the Thousand Sunny was hidden, and destroyed all the ships and the major bridges in the area.

In the present day, One Piece Chapter 959 will show Momonosuke and seven of the Nine Red Scabbards crying, and it seems like they already knew what happened to Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates the night before the raid at Onigashima. However, despite losing most of their allies, Momonosuke’s group still decided to push through with their plan to free the Land of Wano from the hands of Shogun Orochi, Emperor Kaido, and the Beast Pirates.

In the flashback of Lord Oden, One Piece Chapter 959 spoilers revealed that the Land of Wano’s decision to close their borders had something to do with the Kozuki clan. Lord Oden vowed to open the borders of the Land of Wano when something “world-shaking” happens.