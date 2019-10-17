Chanel West Coast Looks Smoking Hot In Tight Snakeskin Micro Dress

Chanel West Coast has been channeling her love of animal prints. The “Sharon Stoned” rapper and Ridiculousness star took to her Instagram stories recently to share a podcast moment. The footage seemed to be showcasing a sizzling outfit then shared in separate story photos, although talk on the podcast was about a mixture of topics. The 31-year-old was seen interviewed about the titles of her tracks, although Chanel did drop some confessions as she talked about her album.

Chanel was heard speaking into the mic. The star spoke of her “Karl” track with a mention of deceased Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, although talk then turned to how Chanel likes to record. The star mentioned guzzling coffee and being sober, with Chanel then stating that her sober state is fine for one aspect of her recording, but not another.

“I can record f*cked up, but as far as writing…not as good.”

Chanel was looking fierce and fabulous in the studio. The star was sizzling in a tight snakeskin micro dress paired with a matching jacket, with fans seeing her long and toned legs. The look appeared to be more revealing in the Instagram stories posted after the podcast, with Chanel’s sexy cleavage making a bit of a display.

Fans seeing the story will likely have noticed that Chanel had ditched the hot pink hair she’s been seen rocking of late. Chanel appeared to be back to brunette, although this girl seems to switch up her hair colors virtually every week. While there’s a definite fun side to Chanel, she is a serious artist. The star also has her thoughts on being a woman in the music industry.

Speaking to Too Fab, the rapper aired her views.

“I think hip-hop doesn’t give women as much of a chance as it gives guys. I think it’s also very competitive with the women, too. I think that we need to come together more. If we came together more, there’d be more of us in hip-hop rather than being so competitive and trying to act like there should only be one of us, because I do know a few female hip-hop artists like that,” Chanel said.

Chanel’s career now seems multifaceted. The star is still known for her television appearances, although she is quickly rising in music as well as fashion. Chanel regularly influences over on her Instagram, with style being a core aspect of the star’s feed.

