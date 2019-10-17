American ‘Maxim’ Bombshell Elizabeth Turner Flaunts Killer Abs In Daisy Dukes & Crop Top

Elizabeth Turner hasn’t been very active on her Instagram lately, but she seems to be back this week. After almost a month-long hiatus, the American Maxim model has been sharing a few snippets of what she has been up to with her loyal fans.

One of those updates came Wednesday, October 16, when the blond bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a black-and-white snapshot in which her killer abs take center stage. In the photo, Turner is striking an interesting pose indoors somewhere in New York City, as she indicated via the geotag included with her post.

Turner is rocking a light-colored crop top that reaches down to her sternum while featuring classic straps that go over her shoulders. The GUESS girl teamed her top with a pair of Daisy Dukes that sit just below her bellybutton, leaving her insanely toned stomach fully on display. The jean shorts also boast distressed details at the hems, which are rolled up slightly in a casual, yet fashionable manner.

The camera is positioned near the floor as Turner stands tall over it. She has her arms up and bent to the side in a half-moon position. She is looking down at the camera with lips slightly parted.

Turner’s blond hair is swept over to one side as it cascades to her left, following the half-moon position of her arms. While it is hard to see exactly, Turner appears to be wearing a little eye makeup, though her face is otherwise neutral, embracing her natural beauty.

At the time of this writing, the post — which Turner shared with her 921,000 Instagram followers — garnered more than 20,300 likes in under a day of being published. The same time period also brought in upward of 150 comments to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the American model took to the comments section to share their admiration for Turner, while showering her with compliments.

“I could sharpen a knife with that ab line,” one user chimed in.

“Delightfully beautiful,” said another fan, trailing the comment with a red heart, smiley blowing a heart kiss, and a heart eyes emoji.

Other users also used the opportunity to engage with her caption, in which Turner asked whether others were feeling their Saturn return as well. This, of course, is a reference to the astrological belief that when the planet Saturn returns to the same position of your natal Saturn, it has impacts on your life. The process takes about 29.5 years.

“You’ll feel so clear on the other side of it! That 29th year is nuuuuuts!”