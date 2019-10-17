Bootylicious Model Katya Elise Henry Struts Her Stuff On The Beach In Nude Bikini

Katya Elise Henry is quickly becoming one of the most popular models on Instagram, and her over 6.1 million followers are loving all of her racy posts and fitness content. This week was no exception as the bootylicious stunner rocked social media while wearing a tight nude bikini.

In the sexy snapshot, Katya is seen sporting the hot bikini that can barely contain her ample cleavage. The tight piece of swimwear boasted a classic triangle top and matching bottoms, which showcased her toned arms, flat tummy, impressive abs, curvy hips, and long, lean legs.

Katya wore her long, dark hair down and styled in straight strands that fell behind her back. She posed on the beach with her arm shielding her eyes from the sun and wore a full face of makeup for the outing.

Katya’s glam look consisted of a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a pink color on her lips. She accessorized the look with rings on her fingers and a gold bracelet around her wrist.

Of course, Henry’s loyal following couldn’t get enough of the racy photo, which earned over 130,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments in less than 24 hours after it was posted.

In addition to being a stunning Instagram model, Katya is also known for some of her high-profile relationships. The beauty previously dated Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kyle Kuzma, as well as singer Austin Mahone.

Heightline reports that Katya and Austin began dating back in 2015 before calling it quits in February of 2017. The model then moved on to Kyle, but things didn’t work out after Total Pro Sports revealed Henry told fans online that Kuzma couldn’t handle her.

Katya is also a personal trainer who takes her health and fitness very seriously.

“Its up to you today to start making healthy choices. not choices that are just healthy for your body, but healthy for your mind. Personally, it’s important for me to take breaks from anything in life that gets to be too much, and focus purely on doing things that make me happy. I start by moving all social media apps to the back of my phone- and I do not touch them. I pick up books I’ve been wanting to read. I relax outside. I pamper myself. binge on good Netflix shows. Cook for myself, hit the beach. have fun with my friends, etc.,” she previously told her fans in the caption of an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Katya Elise Henry by following her on Instagram.