Megyn Kelly Calls For Investigation Into Matt Lauer In First TV Appearance Since Her Show Was Cancelled

Megyn Kelly made her first television appearance since her NBC talk show was canceled last year, and she didn’t hold back. The former TV host told Tucker Carlson on Fox News that she believed Matt Lauer was a “sexual predator” and that an investigation should be opened into the former Today host.

According to Page Six, Kelly made a fiery television comeback on Wednesday night after being fired from NBC last year for comments she made about blackface. She and Carlson discussed whether NBC tried to cover up multiple rape and sexual harassment allegations against Lauer.

Kelly and Carlson also discussed whether the network tried to cover for disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, saying that NBC appears to have protected Weinstein in order to save their own employee, Lauer.

Carlson and Kelly were discussing Ronan Farrow’s new book “Catch and Kill,” which has been making headlines for its shocking accusations against Lauer. In the book, Farrow claims that NBC buried a documentary that would have exposed Weinstein because it may have resulted in revealing the accusations against Lauer. Kelly criticized the network, saying that NBC has tried to paint Farrow in a negative light to discredit his book.

“NBC has put out several statements saying that Ronan is a conspiracy theorist and this is all nonsense and he’s got an ax to grind. But if that’s true and there’s nothing to hide, then get an outside investigator,” she said.

Kelly said that the entire situation needs to be investigated and that the woman who were reportedly paid off should be released from their non-disclosure agreements so they can discuss their experiences. She also said that the network could have done more to enable the women to protect themselves and speculated how NBC could claim to be in the dark about the allegations against Lauer.

"Show us the money."@MegynKelly says NBC needs to release all Matt Lauer accusers from their confidentiality agreements if the network truly has nothing to hide. pic.twitter.com/qBTTywmKyL — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 17, 2019

Regardless, the former host says that there should be an investigation into Lauer and NBC.

“There needs to be an outside investigation into this company. They investigated themselves. That doesn’t work. Fox did an outside investigation, CBS did an outside investigation,” Kelly said. “The question is open as to whether they put dollars ahead of decency, about whether they were more interested in protecting their star anchor than they were in protecting the women of the company.”

As The Inquisitr reported previously, NBC News has called Lauer’s behavior “reprehensible.” The network claimed that it fired the TV host as soon as it learned about the sexual misconduct allegations against him.