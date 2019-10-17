Miss Iron Bum Bakhar Nabieva Shows Off Her Namesake In Steamy Bedroom Snap

Fitness model Bakhar Nabieva has earned the title Miss Iron Bum for her rock-solid physique and her penchant for pictures showing off her posterior, and she gave fans more of the goods in a steamy new Instagram post.

The model took to the social media site this week to share a picture of herself reclining on a bed while wearing a revealing black thong. The Instagram picture showed off Bakhar’s chiseled legs and backside, drawing huge interest from fans who gave the picture more than 185,000 likes and scores of supportive messages.

“Perfect shot,” one person wrote.

“Whenever I feel like skipping the gym or cheating on my diet I come to ur page. What a bodyyy,” another shared.

The fitness model rarely misses an opportunity to show off her muscle-popping physique, frequently sharing shots just after her workout while wearing some incredibly revealing attire. Bakhar also gives fans a glimpse of the fitness routine it takes to stay so fantastically fit, showing how she hits the weight room with regularity.

Thanks in large part to her Instagram account — where she has amassed a following of 2.6 million people — Bakhar has found international fame. She was the subject of a feature from the U.K.’s Mirror newspaper last year, which noted that she earned the nickname “Miss Iron Bum” for her rock-solid backside.

Though Bakhar Nabieva now has one of Instagram’s most famous physiques, the Ukrainian model says she has no plans to jump into the bodybuilding circuit, where her diet would need to be considerably stricter.

“Currently I have no interest in competing,” she shared, via Female Muscle. “I have been competing in the category bikini fitness, but really have no interest. You have to be a very restricted diet, no carbohydrates, the training does not yield when you have no energy. I do not want to expose myself to such torture, perhaps in the future.”

Loading...

Bakhar has gained more than just internet fame and legions of fans through her modeling. She also represents a number of fitness-related companies, including fitness supplements and workout gear. Doing so likely earns Bakhar a very nice and steady income, as social media experts say that the industry standard for models is $1,000 for every 100,000 followers they have. Since Bakhar has a following of 2.6 million, she is likely earning north of $20,000 for every post she shares.

Bakhar Nabieva seems to show no signs of slowing, either, posting multiple pictures each week that include a mix of sponsored shots and post-workout selfies.