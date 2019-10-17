Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Flaunts Sculpted Legs And Ample Cleavage In Tight Black Bodysuit

Devin Brugman is slaying Instagram yet again.

On Thursday, October 17, the bikini queen showed off her incredible figure on the social media platform with a sizzling double Instagram update that was an instant hit with her millions of fans. The duo of shots appeared to have been taken on a box camera, or even a Polaroid, giving them a sultry filter that only enhanced Devin’s eye-popping display even more.

The upload kicked off with a close-up shot of the 28-year-old sitting down in a black chair and staring at the camera with a sensual gaze. Her look for the snap was a tight black bodysuit, though hardly any of the garment was actually within eyesight in the shot. The piece was designed with a dangerously low-cut scoop neck that was hardly able to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of the itty-bitty garment. An ample amount of cleavage was exposed thanks to the number’s scandalous design, providing for a seriously NSFW display that her 1.3 million followers hardly seemed bothered by.

The next photo in the post brought even more heat to the bikini designer’s Instagram page. This time, fans were treated to a full-length look at the brunette bombshell’s impressive physique as she stretched across the floor on a plush white carpet. She was wearing the same black bodysuit that was finally revealed in its entirety, though ultimately, the coverage it provided was minimal. Along with its low-cut neckline, the piece also featured a daringly high-cut design that left Devin’s curvy booty and sculpted stems exposed in their entirety, much to the delight of her followers. She stretched one of her long, legs out in front of her, bending the other at the knee and crossing it over top to highlight her toned thighs.

Her look was completed by a pair of sexy black, heeled sandals, as well as a single gold bangle bracelet and dainty earrings. Devin also added a delicate gold pendant necklace that fell down her bare decolletage, drawing even more attention to her seriously busty display. She wore her dark hair down and sported a simple makeup look that included a glossy lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

The latest addition to Devin’s Instagram page was immediately met with praise from her fans. At the time of this writing, the new post has already earned over 8,800 likes in less than one hour of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post as well to shower the babe with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“You are ridiculously beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another called Devin the “perfect muse.”

Loading...

“Devin Brugman is one of the best models and designers in the whole wide world,” commented a third.

The social media sensation also uses her account to show off pieces from her Monday Swimwear clothing line. Earlier this week, she introduced the brand’s new snakeskin print to her fans, showing off the fun pattern in the form of a minuscule bikini that did nothing but favors for her famous curves, sending temperatures soaring on her Instagram page.