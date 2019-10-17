‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark’s Intimacy Is Lacking After Their Engagement

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are too busy to hook up.

During a recent episodes of her podcast, Straight Up with Stassi, the Vanderpump Rules star admitted that she and Clark have been hooking up a lot less in the last few months because they have so much going on in their professional lives, including the ongoing filming of the Bravo TV series’ upcoming eighth season.

“We hook up a lot less because we’re so busy,” she explained on Tuesday, October 15, via a report from Us Weekly magazine. “We’re doing the podcast tour and planning a wedding… I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. Like, we barely hook up. I’m so sorry.’ That’s the negative that’s come from it.”

While Schroeder feels guilty about not hooking up with her fiancé, she said that there is an “extra layer of safety” between them now that they are engaged and planning to get married.

Schroeder and Clark publicly confirmed their romance in February of last year while celebrating Valentine’s Day with a murder-themed celebration at the home they now share in Los Angeles. Then, months later, Clark made his debut on Vanderpump Rules during the show’s seventh season.

In August, Schroeder spoke up about her upcoming wedding to Us Weekly magazine, revealing that her “whole wedding budget” will be going to her wardrobe, which will include two or three dresses. She then said that when it came to planning, she was only considering the opinions of herself and her fiancé because their big day should be only about them.

“I’m sorry but this day isn’t about anyone else but me and Beau and if someone questions why they aren’t invited to something, I’m just sorry. It is what it is,” Schroeder said.

According to Schroeder, she’s going to have the thickest skin she can as she choses her guest list for her and Clark’s wedding because she does not want to feel uncomfortable at all during the event.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder and Clark’s wedding will take place in Italy in 2020.

Schroeder shared the location of her wedding earlier this month as she and Clark debuted their official engagement photos to People magazine after previously confirming her plans to get married somewhere in Europe.

Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules sometime later this year.