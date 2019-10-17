WWE News: Finn Balor Posts Picture Of Bizarre New Tattoo, Teases In-Ring Return

WWE superstars are no strangers to getting ink on their bodies, but Finn Balor‘s new tattoo is one of the more bizarre ones of the bunch.

“The Demon” recently took to Twitter to show off a cartoon T-Rex tattoo on his forearm, which looks more like a hand-drawn sketch than the detailed and intricate ink work fans are used to seeing on superstars’ bodies.

Although the tattoo matches Finn’s outgoing personality, it will be interesting to see how it looks alongside the terrifying demonic make-up he often wears on WWE television. His character tends to sport monstrous body paint during his bigger matches, which makes him resemble a Gaelic supernatural entity.

The former Monday Night Raw superstar returned to WWE television two weeks ago, following a hiatus that began following his loss to Bray Wyatt at this year’s SummerSlam. During his time off, he got married to FOX’s Veronica Rodriguez in an intimate jungle ceremony.

Upon returning, he went straight back to his old stomping grounds of NXT, suggesting that his future will be on the black and gold brand now that it’s airing on the USA Network and competing against AEW Dynamite for ratings on Wednesday nights.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc., the Irish superstar appeared on last night’s NXT and gave a cryptic promo about his return to the black and gold brand. He also teased when fans can expect his in-ring return.

“When your life comes to a crossroads, the only way to find a path to take is to revisit the ones you’ve walked before. How did you get here? Did your footsteps leave the world in a better place? Or did your missteps leave the world covered in darkness, egos, mistakes, errors? Re-trace your steps to find your heart. I have. Next week, my future will be my past.”

Finn’s momentum had suffered on the WWE main roster during the past few months. Despite becoming the inaugural Universal Champion, he was mainly used in the company’s midcard scene. By returning to NXT, he’ll be able to reinvigorate his career and become an important part of the show again.

Prior to moving to the main roster, Finn was one of the most popular superstars on the black and gold brand, where he won the main title once. Now that he’s returned to his old brand, he’ll be looking to reclaim the main championshop for Adam Cole and the Undisputed Era.