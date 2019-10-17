Instagram Hottie Katelyn Runck Showcases Her Rock-Hard Abs In Tight Bikini On The Beach

Katelyn Runck knows how to rock a bikini. In the model’s latest Instagram update, she flashes her enviable curves and toned figure for her 1.3 million-plus followers to drool over.

In the sexy snapshot, Katelyn sports a skintight dark green bikini top that showcased her ample cleavage and toned arms. She added a pair of nude bottoms to flaunt her curvy hips and long, lean legs. However, it was Runck’s insane abs that stole the spotlight in the photo as her six-pack was on full display, revealing what a fit figure she really has.

Katelyn wore her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder as the model ran her fingers through her dark mane.

The social media sensation also wore a full face of makeup in the picture, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and shimmering highlighter on her face. She added thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

The photo was a huge hit among Katelyn’s fans and clocked over 24,000 likes and over 1,100 comments in the first day after it was posted.

“Awesome setting. Enhances your breathtaking beauty,” one of Katelyn’s social media followers wrote in the comment section of the snap.

“I fell in love,” another fan told the model.

“You’re a perfect 10,” a third comment read.

“Hottest and sexiest fitness model ever,” another adoring fan stated.

Loading...

Although Katelyn is a stunning beauty, she knows that her looks are fleeting and that a healthy lifestyle is the true key to looking and feeling great.

“Skin-deep beauty doesn’t last forever. Personally, I realized that I needed to care for my inner self as much as I cared for my outward self. I learned to rebuild my metabolism by balancing my diet with macronutrients — proteins, healthy fats and carbohydrates. My workouts became more focused and intentional. I embraced yoga. For the first time in a decade, I felt healthy and strong — both inside and out,” the model stated in the bio section of her personal website, where she reveals she’s dealt with some serious health issues in the past.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3XK-x0n9nN/

Meanwhile, fans can see more of social media sensation Katelyn Runck and her rock-hard bikini body by following the stunning model on her Instagram account, which she keeps regularly updated for her loyal fans.