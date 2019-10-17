‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Pops Booty In Insanely Tight Yoga Pants

Yanet Garcia’s most recent social media share is driving her fans wild.

As those who follow the brunette bombshell on social media know, Yanet is one of the most popular people on Instagram, and she possesses an impressive following of over 11.8 million on the platform alone — a number that continues to grow at a crazy rate. Garcia has also been named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by fans and everything that she does drives her fans bananas.

In the most recent image that was shared on her page, the brunette bombshell poses for a sultry shot in the middle of a street. Garcia tagged herself in Los Angeles and looked absolutely flawless for the photo op. The stunner can be seen facing her backside to the camera while clad in a pair of insanely tight-fitting blue yoga pants. She pairs the look with a tie-dye crop top and a pair of white sneakers.

Yanet wears her long, dark locks down and curled. She looks over her shoulder for the shot and appears to be wearing a face full of beautiful makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Also visible in the shot is the photographer who is working with the stunner — he can be seen wearing all black and snapping a photo in the corner.

The post has not been live on her page for very long, but it’s already earning Yanet a ton of attention from her fans with over 330,000 likes in addition to 1,300-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to rave over her killer figure while countless others simply commented to let Garcia know that they are big fans. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji.

“I have to admit… your body looks good!” one social media user raved.

“I love that juicy booty of yours so much,” another fan wrote with a peach emoji at the end.

“That is one lucky photographer,” one more social media user raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia sizzled in another sexy shot that was shared on her page. In the caption of the photo, the bombshell wished her fans good night. In the image itself, Garcia struck a pose and showed off her killer figure to her loyal fans. On top, Garcia slayed in a tight-fitting, patterned crop top that hit just at her ribs and showed off her taut tummy and trim figure. The bottoms of the outfit were just as sexy as the top, with Garcia sporting a pair of matching panties that fit her like a glove.

That post racked up over 400,000 likes.