‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Stuns In A Fishnet Thong Bikini And Fans Are Going Wild

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko just dropped jaws this week with a new triple-post update that might be one of her hottest yet. Creating even hotter pictures than she normally does is no easy feat for the model, who is known for posting incredibly sultry photos, gaining her over 10.1 million followers.

Her sizzling pics even earned her the nickname the “Russian Kim Kardashian.” Part of the comparison was because the two share killer curves, but they are also similar in another way. Both the Instagram model and the reality television star love posting on social media.

Anastasiya is currently setting Instagram on fire with her recent upload. In the shots, she wore the skimpiest of bikinis in a fishnet pattern. The top was a classic triangle cut, and seemed barely able to contain her ample assets. As a result, a peek of underboob was visible, along with the curve of Anastasiya’s insane cleavage.

The bikini bottom was also just as small, and though the main part featured a matching fishnet design, two thin side-straps extended up towards her tiny waist, emphasizing her hourglass figure. Around her shoulders, Anastasiya donned a tight, mock neck bolero. It added a chic vibe to the outfit, but also maintained the sultry feel of the outfit thanks to the see-through nature of the fabric.

Completing the look, the brunette beauty wore thigh-thigh fishnet stockings that flattered her tanned and toned legs. Her sole accessory was a Cartier bracelet.

In the first picture, Anastasiya faced the camera straight on while looking to the side. The pose flattered her every curve, and it allowed the wind sweep her long brown locks away from her body.

The second photo might be even more of a fan favorite, however, as it showcased the stunner’s long legs. Shot with a slightly upward angle, her pins looked like they went on for days, thanks to the heels and thigh-highs she was wearing.

Last is certainly not least, and Anastasiya flaunted one of her signature assets in a skimpy black thong in the third photo in the series. The cut of the bottoms left very little of her perky posterior to the imagination, no doubt delighting her legion of fans.

Within just 15 minutes, the upload earned over 25,000 likes and more than 600 comments, showing just how wild fans are going over the sultry shots.

“Ohh My….God,” one awestruck fan gushed, with the perfection and heart-eyes emoji.

“I don’t have words Anastasiya,” echoed another, also using the heart-eyes face, along with a red heart.

