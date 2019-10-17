WWE Rumors: Tyson Fury’s WWE Payday Revealed

Tyson Fury will make his WWE in-ring debut at Crown Jewel later this month, and he’ll be receiving a whopping payday for putting his boxing career in jeopardy.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Fury will pocket $15 million for his match against Braun Strowman, which will take place in Saudi Arabia on October 31. Fury has also teased matches with Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar down the line, and the Daily Mail notes that both of these matches could earn him an addition $20 million.

Saudi Arabian events have become synonymous with rewarding paydays for performers, which is why retired or part-time stars like Shawn Michaels, Goldberg, and The Undertaker have appeared at previous shows.

Fury first appeared on WWE television on the recent premiere of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, where he and Strowman almost got into a physical confrontation after a ringside altercation.

On the next episode of Monday Night Raw, however, the tension between the duo finally erupted and they came to blows, having to be separated by the majority of the WWE locker room in the process.

Fury has been a fixture on WWE television ever since, and he signed the contract for his upcoming match during the last episode of the red brand show. He’s going out of his way to promote the showdown with “The Monster Among Men,” but WWE is clearly rewarding him for his efforts.

Not everyone is happy about Fury’s upcoming foray into the squared circle, though. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, his boxing manager fears that he’ll get injured during the match, which could affect his hotly anticipated fight against Deontay Wilder next year.

Loading...

His manager also revealed that he had no input over Fury’s decision. Apparently, Fury was only in attendance at Friday Night SmackDown to watch the show, and the situation took on a life of its own from there.

Fury understands the risks, however, but he appears to be having fun as a burgeoning professional wrestler. He also claims that he’s taking this match “seriously,” and is currently honing his wrestling skills at WWE’s Performance Center at the time of this writing.

It remains to be seen if he will make a natural transition to sports entertainment, but he does have the character and personality to be a huge star in wrestling. Should this match impress the WWE Universe, it probably won’t be the last time fans see the boxing heavyweight inside a wrestling ring.