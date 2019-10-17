Blonde Bombshell Kindly Myers Rocks String Bikini While Showcasing Her Killer Legs In New Snap

Kindly Myers is one of the hottest models in the game, and her latest blonde bombshell Instagram update only solidified her titled of “professional smokeshow” as she rocked a skimpy string bikini for her 1.7 million followers.

Although Kindly didn’t opt for a floral bikini this time around, her latest pale pink two-piece got the job done just fine as the model showed off her hard body in the racy snap.

In the photograph, Kindly looked stunning as she wore the light pink knitted bikini with white accents. The sexy swimwear tied at the sides and around the model’s neck as she showcased her abundant cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, impressive abs, and killer legs.

Kindly had her long, blonde hair styled in straight strands, which she pulled back behind her head using her hands as she arched her back and posed with a sultry stare on her face for the photo as she accessorized the beach look with a dainty gold chain around her neck.

Of course, Myers’ loyal fans couldn’t help themselves, and they had to gush over the model, who looked like a snack in the racy snap. The photo gained over 1,700 likes in the span of just 20 minutes, proving that Kindly is a favorite among social media users.

“Sexy and love the hair,” one of Kindly’s Instagram followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Looking fantastic baby,” another fan stated.

“You truly are one amazing lady. Just saying,” a third comment read.

“Beautiful looking,” another admirer remarked.

Those looking to find out more about Kindly may be surprised to learn that she’s a United States Army veteran who hails from Kentucky, but currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

Back in 2015, the bikini model opened up to Kandy Today about some of her likes, revealing that she has a celebrity crush on Magic Mike star Channing Tatum, and that she has a secret talent of blowing fire.

Myers also claimed that she prefers wearing jeans and cowboy boots to a stunning dress and high heels, and that she believes the best thing about a southern girl is her charm.

She also revealed that she likes heading to the beach for a vacation more than than the mountains, which isn’t surprising given her affinity for a good bikini, which goes hand in hand with a beach and ocean setting.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kindly Myers and her racy bikini shots by following the model on her Instagram accounts, which she updates daily.