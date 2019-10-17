Bulgarian Fitness Model Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Sculpted Abs In Strappy Black Crop Top On Instagram

Yanita Yancheva, a blond Bulgarian beauty with 1.5 million followers on Instagram, added a smoldering new photo to the social media platform on Thursday.

In the shot, Yanita was rocking a black crop top with woven macrame details along the neckline and sleeves. She paired the top with a black fringe maxi skirt that did little to cover up the matching undies she had on. She added a mystical vibe to the shot with the inclusion of a tribal tattoo on her forehead.

Yanita shared some profound words about love in the caption instead of sharing where she got her outfit. However, in the comments, she mentioned that it’s from an Australia-based Chilean designer named Denisse M. Vera who specializes in creating chic fashion designs that feature macrame.

It looks like Yanita was wearing the designer’s Azara crop top which retails for $690 AUD which is about $470 USD on the brand’s website, Denisse M Vera. She also had on the Zenith skirt which sells for $400 AUD or about $270 USD.

As of this writing, the new photo Yanita posted has racked up more than 20,000 likes and over 150 comments.

In those comments, fans seemed completely entranced by the photo.

“Soo beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Looking like a queen,” another fan gushed

“Such a babe. Perfectly GORGEOUS goddess,” a third wrote.

“How are you so pretty?” a fourth asked.

This is hardly the first time that Yanita has shown off her sculpted abs on Instagram. As The Inquisitr reported, she flaunted them in a recent video in which she rocked an animal print bandeau-style bikini that featured matching barely-there briefs.

As she revealed in an interview with Simply Shredded, Yanita has had an unlikely journey towards becoming a fitness model. She is a former Survivor Bulgaria competitor and the show had a huge impact on why she decided to commit to working out.

“During my fifty-two day stretch on the television show on an island in Panama, I ended up losing eighteen pounds, and I dropped to eighty-eight pounds!” she said. “When I returned home, I decided that fitness and proper nutrition would help me reclaim my body and get me back into shape.”

She also gave some additional insight into her training routine.

“I train each muscle group separately,” she said. “I personally do more exercises using free weights, rather than with machines. I train Monday through Friday, and I like to incorporate HIIT. On Saturday and Sunday, I rest.”

And unfortunately for all of her infatuated followers, Yanita is off the market as she is a married woman. Earlier this month she posted a romantic photo with her husband, fellow bodybuilder Tavi Castro.

She also popped up on his Instagram page recently. Based on the captions, Yanita and Tavi appear to be deeply in love.