Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Drives Fans Wild In Skintight Bodysuit

Instagram sensation Hilde Osland is known for her sultry beach shots in which she showcases her incredible figure in revealing swimsuits. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the blond beauty looked amazing while modeling in a pink bikini on the shores of the Gold Coast, Australia. In her latest post, however, Hilde left the beach, taking things to the bedroom where she flaunted her curves in a skintight bodysuit.

In the double post, Hilde sat on her knees while posing on a bed. She wore a cheetah-print bodysuit by Hot Miami Styles that fit her like a glove. The number featured long sleeves and a high neck, but that didn’t stop it from being sexy. The suit clung to Hilde’s curves, accentuating her ample chest and hourglass shape. The ensemble’s high-cut legs drew the eye to Hilde’s curvy hips and toned thighs.

The bed linens were a white color, and light streaming in from overhead windows lit up the space behind her. Unlike many of her beach shots that include beautiful landscapes, Hilde was the center of attention in the minimalist setting.

The beauty wore a face full of makeup that included a coral color on her lips. She styled her hair in two braids that fell over her shoulders. Pieces of her bangs fell around her face for a soft, feminine look. She added a bit of bling to the outfit with a pair of hoop earrings. In the first snap, Hilde gave the camera a sly smile as her blue eyes popped. The second photo captured Hilde looking down as she held a braid in each hand.

Hilde’s fans went wild over the photos. The post racked up more than 14,000 likes and more than 300 comments within an hour of going live. The comments section was filled with fire and heart emoji, but some fans were able to find the words to express what they thought about the post.

“That looks great on you,” said one follower.

“What a beautiful tigress!” wrote another admirer.

“Wow!!! You look gorgeous!” a third follower said.

“You really know how to take amazing pictures,” commented a fourth follower.

It does seem to be true that Hilde takes incredible photos. The camera seems to love her, and she certainly knows how to work it. One of Hilde’s more popular posts in recent days showed her wearing a pair of booty shorts and workout bra from Bombshell Sportswear.

Fans wanting to see more of Hilde can follow her Instagram account.