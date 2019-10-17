Amanda Bynes Reportedly Almost Joined ‘Dancing With The Stars’ This Season But Turned It Down, This Is Why

Amanda Bynes was almost one of the celebrity contestants on this season of Dancing With the Stars but turned down the offer to appear alongside the current stars of Season 28. She reportedly wanted her entertainment comeback to be in a more professional vein.

The former child star remained out of the spotlight until debuting a shocking new look where she sported a nose ring and pink hair on Instagram. She allegedly wanted her comeback in the business to be taken more seriously, perhaps in a television series or movie.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the former Nickelodeon star reportedly entertained the idea this season more than any other she was asked.

“An offer is made [to her] every single year. This time she entertained the conversation more than other times,” a source close to Bynes told the outlet.

The same source also claimed that the show made a substantial financial offer to the actress, but she ultimately passed as she is continuing to focus on her sobriety. Bynes admitted herself to rehab earlier this year and was reportedly living in a sober house when the Dancing With the Stars offer was extended by the show’s producers.

“In the end, it’s not the type of comeback she’s looking for,” the same source stated to Entertainment Tonight. “If she were to go back into showbiz, she’d want to have a steady acting role.”

Before her relapse into addiction, Bynes was four years sober.

The Inquisitr previously reported that in June of this year, Bynes returned to Twitter to announce that she had graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. She had been attending the school since 2014. In the tweet, she wrote that the photo was taken at FIDM’s 2019 graduation, where the actress received her Associate’s of Art degree in Merchandise Product Development.

Loading...

“I’m really ashamed and embarrassed by the things I said. I can’t turn back time but if I could, I would. And I’m so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me. It makes me feel so horrible and sick to my stomach and sad. Everything I worked my whole life to achieve, I kind of ruined it all through Twitter,” she said in an interview with Paper Magazine that was published in November of 2018 of her past mistakes in the spotlight.

As a child, Bynes appeared on the Nickelodeon series All That and after three years was offered her own series, The Amanda Show, which ran from 1999 through 2002. She also starred in the films Big Fat Liar, What A Girl Wants and She’s The Man, and a television show opposite BH90210 star Jennie Garth, titled What I Like About You.

Although Bynes did not appear on this installment of Dancing With the Stars, her former All That co-star Kel Mitchell is currently a competitor on the series alongside professional partner Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.