Miley Cyrus Stuns With No Pants & Soaking-Wet Hair From Her Bathroom

Miley Cyrus doesn’t need a glam squad to look beautiful. The singer pulls off her natural beauty in low-key ways, with fans mostly appearing to adore that Miley often appears a touch scruffy-looking. Then again, the grunge look does come with a little designer injection, these days.

Miley appears to be recovering from her recent tonsillitis issues: the 26-year-old was on a hospital IV not so long ago as her throat proved too much to manage without medical help. The star took to her Instagram stories overnight with a snapshot of herself – in many ways, the image seemed to sum up the modern-day Miley.

The photo showed Miley in selfie mode and in her bathroom. The blonde was seen with soaking-wet hair and clad in a simple wardrobe that saw the singer ditch her pants. All fans saw down below was a pair of Calvin Klein briefs, with the black underwear paired with a matching and slightly-cropped t-shirt. The star was seen holding her smartphone in her right hand and drinking from a coffee cup in her left. Miley didn’t appear to be wearing any cosmetics, with nothing but a wristwatch for accessories.

The image was a black-and-white one – Miley seems to have been opting out of color of late in her Instagram stories, with snaps of herself and boyfriend Cody Simpson also going down the black-and-white route.

Miley and Cody have been making major headlines. The star’s new relationship comes as a back-to-back deal in terms of dating, with Miley embarking on her relationship with Cody shortly after ending things with Kaitlynn Carter. Of course, that relationship made headlines for being Miley’s post-split one: the singer ended her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth on August 10.

Cody’s manager Matt Zeidman has informed People that the new couple is doing well in the early stages of their relationship, also stating that the bond between the two goes way back.

“It is early, but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize. Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me,” Matt said.

The couple has gotten tattoos together – that’s always a headline-maker.

Miley has been continuing to pursue her career since splitting from Hemsworth, having updated her social media from a studio. Of course, fans are awaiting new music, although they did get some with Miley’s post-split “Slide Away” track.

