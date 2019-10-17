Demi Rose Parades Around In Plunging Brown Dress While Flaunting Her Famous Curves On Instagram

Demi Rose Mawby can’t stop exciting her fans online, and this week was likely more of the same as she took to her Instagram story to post a video of herself wearing a plunging brown dress that showcased all of her famous curves.

In the clip, Demi was seen snuggling up to a girlfriend wearing a chocolate brown dress with a plunging neckline that fell all the way to her navel. The outfit exposed the model’s massive cleavage and showcased her toned arms, tiny waist, and flat tummy for all of her 10.4 million-plus followers to see.

Demi accessorized her look with a black cap, which she wore over her long, brown hair. The model’s chestnut mane was styled in soft curls that fell down her back and over her shoulder for the video.

Demi also rocked a full face of stunning makeup for the clip, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added a shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her plump lips to complete the look as she posed for the camera in a bathroom mirror.

Meanwhile, Demi’s gal pal wore a black crop top and a pair of matching black jeans to flaunt her own stunning figure for the video.

Recently, Demi became a single woman. The model and her longtime love, DJ Chris Martinez, officially called it quits after two years of dating.

The couple were first linked together back in 2017 after Demi had a whirlwind relationship with Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend, rapper Tyga.

“Unfortunately Demi & her boyfriend Chris Martinez have parted ways. They have ended as friends and continue to support each other through out their careers. Demi is single and very happy working on her career in the USA,” a representative for the model told The Daily Mail following the breakup.

Although Demi is very well-known on social media, she managed to keep her romance with Chris mostly out of the spotlight. Some fans didn’t even know that they had a long-term relationship going.

Loading...

However, it seems that Demi is ready to move on with the next chapter of her life as she continues on her journey of self-discovery and keeps her modeling career moving at a quick pace.

Fans can see more of Demi by following the social media sensation on her Instagram account, which she updates on a regular basis.