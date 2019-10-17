‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Gets Cheeky In A Thong Swimsuit

A new Instagram post has just shown that there’s a reason that Russian bombshell Nata Lee has been dubbed the “world’s hottest DJ.” The blonde beauty manages to combine both a stunning face as well as a killer body, and the latter was on full display in a revealing black swimsuit, sending fans into meltdown mode.

The picture came from the Mavrin Instagram account, which is the agency that represents the stunning songbird. It is also founded by her boyfriend, Aleksandr Mavrin, who also works as photographer for many of the shots. Fans of Nata Lee have expressed in the past their jealousy of the successful entrepreneur.

The latest picture shows the buxom blonde back in Phuket. Though she travels the world, visiting places like Dubai, Paris, and the Alps, she calls the Thai city home and it is where she works as a DJ.

In this new snap, Nata Lee is posed angled away from the camera so that her back and a little bit of her side are visible. Her curves are on full display, especially because of the revealing nature of the swimsuit. It is a thong cut, meaning that it leaves little of her perky posterior to the imagination.

It also features a low scoop-neck back, showing off much of the backside of her toned torso. Since she is angled, the pose also displays some cleavage, and a glimpse of sideboob is readily apparent.

Nata Lee’s legs look long and lean, and she flaunts her trademark dragon tattoo on her thigh. Her hair is styled naturally, and cascades in beachy waves to around her shoulders.

The picture earned over 42,000 likes and more than 220 comments.

“She’s the best,” gushed one awestruck fan, adding a perfection and fire emoji.

“Beautiful, breathtaking, stunning,” echoed a second.

Though most of the comments were glowing compliments, a large number took umbrage with the fact that Nata Lee held a cigarette in her hand.

“So nice but drop the cigarette,” wrote one fan, with a cigarette and thumbs down emoji.

“Why a cigarette? You would be even more beautiful without… ” seconded another.

Nata Lee is no stranger to revealing shots, like a recent Instagram update in white thong undies. It’s one of the ways in which the musical stunner has been able to develop a mammoth following of nearly 2 million Instagram followers.

Though not much is known about the blonde beauty, fans can travel to The View in Phuket to see the model DJing in action.