‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Gets Cheeky In A Thong Swimsuit

A new Instagram post by Russian bombshell Nata Lee proves that she deserves her moniker “world’s hottest DJ.” The blond beauty has a stunning face as well as a killer body, and the latter was on full display as she wore a revealing black swimsuit in the new upload, sending her fans into meltdown mode.

The picture was posted to the Mavrin Instagram account. Mavrin, founded by her boyfriend, Aleksandr Mavrin, is the agency that represents Nata Lee. Aleksandr often shoots Nata Lee’s photos, and her fans have expressed their jealousy that the photographer and successful entrepreneur gets to be in the same room as the stunning beauty.

This latest picture shows the buxom blonde back in Phuket, Thailand. Though she travels the world, visiting places like Dubai, UAE; Paris; and the Alps; she calls the Thai city home.

In the snap, Nata Lee posed angling away from the camera, showing her back and a little bit of her side. Her curves were on full display due to the revealing nature of the swimsuit. It was a thong cut, leaving little of her perky posterior to the imagination.

It also featured a low scoop-neck back, showing off much of her toned back. The pose also allowed for some sideboob to be visible.

Nata Lee’s legs looked long and lean, and she flaunted her trademark dragon tattoo on her right thigh. Her hair was styled naturally, cascading in beachy waves down her back and around her shoulders.

The picture earned over 42,000 likes and more than 220 comments.

“She’s the best,” gushed one awestruck fan, adding a perfection and fire emoji.

“Beautiful, breathtaking, stunning,” echoed a second.

Though most of the comments were glowing compliments, a large number took umbrage with the fact that Nata Lee held a cigarette in her hand.

“So nice but drop the cigarette,” wrote one fan, with a cigarette and thumbs down emoji.

“Why a cigarette? You would be even more beautiful without… ” seconded another.

Nata Lee is no stranger to posting revealing shots of herself. Recently she updated her Instagram with a snap of her in white thong undies. Photos that show off her amazing body is just one way the musical stunner has been able to develop a mammoth following of nearly 2 million Instagram fans.

Though not much is known about the blond beauty, fans can travel to The View in Phuket to see the model DJing in action.