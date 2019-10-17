American Model Alexa Collins Exposes Booty In Cheeky Black Bikini And Sexy Mesh Dress

Alexa Collins is showing off her impressive bikini body again on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The latest skin-baring display from the American model was shared to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 17. The upload included not one, but two photos from the 24-year-old’s birthday cruise through the Caribbean, specifically from Saint Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. She noted in the caption that it was “a dream.”

Alexa’s look from her time on the island was certainly a dream as well. The double Instagram update gave her 604,000 Instagram followers a view of the blond bombshell in her skimpy ensemble from nearly every angle, which was sure to send more than a few pulses racing.

In the first photo in the upload, Alexa stood against a gorgeous wall of greenery. The camera captured a side profile of the babe, and the perfect view of her curvaceous silhouette that she showed off in yet another itty-bitty bikini that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The black two-piece flashed a hint of cleavage thanks to its low, scoop neckline as the model posed for the shot. The matching bottoms left nearly every inch of her derriere and toned legs completely exposed, and this would not be the only look at the area. As an extra layer, Alexa added a sexy mesh dress adorned with silver stars, though the piece was completely sheer, leaving her trim waist and chiseled abs well within eyesight.

A swipe to the second photo in the upload caught the social media star with her backside completely to the camera as she stood in the sand on a gorgeous beach. This time, her fans were given a full look at her sculpted stems and curvy booty, which were on display in their entirety thanks to the daringly cheeky nature of her black bikini bottoms. She was again sporting the see-through cover-up that clung to her frame in all the right ways, upping the ante of her NSFW display even more, while a pair of oversized sunglasses provided her a bit of shade.

Both snaps saw the bikini babe glammed up for the day as well. Her blond hair was styled in tight french braids that cascaded behind her back. She also sported a gorgeous makeup look that included a glossy lip, dusting of blush and highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

The new addition to Alexa’s Instagram feed was an instant hit with her thousands of fans. At the time of this writing, the upload has already earned more than 1,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live to the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Wow, incredible!!” one person wrote.

Another said that the model was “beautiful and sexy.”

Others had trouble finding the words to express their admiration for the shots, instead opting for emoji such as the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Alexa’s Instagram followers have been treated to a number of snaps from her birthday cruise through the Caribbean. Just yesterday, the model shared another photo that saw her swapping her swimsuit for a low-cut snakeskin bodysuit and tight jeans as she snacked on a sweet treat, driving her fans absolutely wild.