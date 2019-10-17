‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Admits She’s Depressed And Says ‘Everyone Hates’ Her On Instagram

Jenelle Evans believes everyone hates her after her exit from 'Teen Mom 2.'

Jenelle Evans is depressed after being fired from her role on Teen Mom 2.

According to a new report, the reality star and mother of three recently took to her Instagram stories, where she responded to a fan who asked her about the future of her makeup line by revealing that she was unsure if she would relaunch her products because everyone hates her.

“I hope so but [I don’t know] cuz everyone hates me,” Evans explained, according to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup on October 15.

Although Evans then insisted that she’s “very” happy since leaving the MTV reality series and focusing on her life at home in North Carolina with husband David Eason and their children, she revealed she is still getting a lot of hate from her critics online. And while she’s been trying to stay to herself and “lay low,” she’s been getting “more depressed” as their negative statements continue.

Evans went on to say that when it comes to her life at home with Eason and their kids, everyone has been noticing how quiet she’s been recently. So, when dealing with her, they have been making sure to give her lots of love and hugs as David continues to be a big help with the kids and the cooking they’ve been doing.

When another fan wrote to Evans, stating that they felt bad for what she was going through, Evans admitted that she was surprised to see that someone cared and told the fan that she appreciated the sympathy.

“I forget people really do care about what’s going on in my life and they really care about my emotions,” she wrote.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Evans was removed from her full-time role on Teen Mom 2 earlier this year when her husband shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget, after she nipped at their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. As fans will recall, Eason was booted from the show over one year prior after going on an anti-LGBTQ rant on his now-deleted Twitter page.

Following Evans’ exit from the show, MTV brought Jade Cline to the series in a full-time role after she initially appeared on their reality series Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast remained the same.

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV and an official cast lineup has not yet been revealed for the show’s upcoming season.