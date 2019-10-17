Carrie Underwood Looks Smoking Hot In Tight Leggings & Pale Jacket While Promoting Clothing Line

Carrie Underwood may be one of the hardest working women in country music. Not only is she traveling for her Cry Pretty 360 tour, but she’s also the mother of two young sons and the creator of her very own clothing line, CALIA by Carrie, which she often models for. On Thursday one of those modeling shots was posted to Instagram, revealing the singer’s epic figure.

In the snapshot, Carrie is seen looking stylish and chic as she sported a pair of skintight pink leggings from her line. Her world-famous legs were on full display, looking long and lean as usual.

The singer also rocked a long, pale-colored jacket. She had the sleeves pushed up to reveal that she wore a fitness band, and the jacket was a bit cinched to give fans a brief glimpse of her tiny waist.

Carrie wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and braided back into a ponytail that cascaded over her shoulder. She also donned a full face of makeup in the shot, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow, pink eye shadow, and a natural lip as well as a shimmering highlighter and pink blush on her cheeks to complete her glam look.

The Inquisitr reports that earlier this week, Carrie announced the release of some brand new bikinis that would be making their debut with the fall line. The brand promised that every season could be bikini season with the stunning new swimwear.

Of course, Carrie’s been known to rock a bikini or two. The country music superstar wowed fans earlier this year when she showed off her post-baby body in a tiny two-piece just months after giving birth to her second son, Jacob.

People reports that Carrie is dedicated to her health and fitness routine, but that she’s had to adapt it as her life gets more busy.

“I used to work out six days a week, but now that’s a little rare, sometimes it’s one or two times a week and that just kind of has to be okay. And it is okay because whatever I’m doing that’s keeping me out of the gym is important,” she previously revealed.

As for her diet, Carrie says it’s all about the basics, which include fruits and veggies.

“We hardly ever takeout or eat out because I don’t like to. It’s not that I’m an amazing chef — I stick to the basics, like roasted veggies and stir-fries — but I like knowing what’s in my food, and it’s hard to tell when someone else makes it for you,” she said.

Fans can see more of Carrie by following her on Instagram.