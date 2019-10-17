Charli XCX Already Working On New Album One Month After Latest Release

Last month, “Break the Rules” hitmaker Charli XCX released her long-awaited third studio album, Charli. One month after its release, it seems the British singer-songwriter is already gearing up to release the next album soon after, per Music News.

XCX celebrated the one-month anniversary of her new album and teased fans about the news of a new release.

“Yesterday Charli was 1 month old!!!! Thank u for all the love for this album. If there was a deluxe version the cover would probs be something like this- lol (there isn’t a deluxe, I’m already making the next one tbh). Anyways… stream Charli!” she wrote on Twitter.

The initial third album didn’t go smoothly for Charli. The “Blame It On Your Love” songstress had to start over due to someone leaking her material, which really affected her.

While XCX can understand why fans are eager to listen to unreleased music, she also felt like she didn’t have any ownership over her own art.

“They feel they just want the music and that leaking it is helping me,” she revealed.

“I didn’t really talk about it because I didn’t want to encourage more of it, but you know, having your work stolen is really sad.”

“It made me feel like I didn’t own it anymore,” the “Girls Night Out” chart-topper continued.

Charli was well-received by fans and music critics, which The Inquisitr reported.

The record consists of 14 tracks and 14 collaborations. High-profile names including Lizzo, Troye Sivan, HAIM, and Christine and the Queens are a few of many of whom you can expect to hear on the songs.

XCX recently dropped a remix of the album track “Click” with Slayyyter.

She is currently performing on her own world tour to support the record. It started on September 20 in Atlanta, Georgia, and is currently going across North America. Later this month, she will start the European leg.

Loading...

On Spotify, Charli currently has more than 13.3 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is “Blame It On Your Love” featuring Lizzo. Other tracks within the top five include her collaboration with BTS, “Dream Glow,” her hit single with Troye Sivan, “1999,” “Boys,” and her latest single, “White Mercedes.”

Other big names Charli has teamed up with include the likes of Iggy Azalea, Cardi B, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, and Diplo, to name a few.

Her latest music video for “White Mercedes” has racked up more than 757,000 views within six days on her official YouTube channel.

To stay up to date with Charli, follow her Instagram account.