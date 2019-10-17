Bikini Model Sarah Harris Puts On A Busty Show In Plunging Black Bathing Suit

Sarah Harris is usually sporting a tiny little bikini in her Instagram photos, but on this week she changed it up a bit and rocked a revealing one-piece that fit her flawless figure perfectly.

On Wednesday night, Sarah looked like a total smokeshow as she posed for a stunning new photo in Bali, where she’s been vacationing over the past week. The Playboy model rocked a black one-piece bathing suit that left little to the imagination with it’s plunging neckline, which showcased Harris’ ample cleavage for her over 2.2 million followers to see.

In the sexy snapshot, Sarah looked away from the camera as she flaunted her toned arms, tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs. She had her long, blonde hair pulled back into a casual ponytail and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

Sarah also sported a full face of makeup for the snap, which consisted of darkened eyebrows, long lashes, a shimmering highlighter, and pink blush on her cheeks. She also added a bronzed glow and nude lips to complete the glam look, which she accessorized with a watch on her wrist and a pair of sunglasses.

Sarah’s followers were working up into a frenzy over the picture, and clicked the like button over 16,000 times, leaving nearly 300 comments on the post in less that 24 hours after it was posted.

“Wow amazing look,” one of Sarah’s Instagram followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Nice body,” another fan stated.

“Obsessed with that suit,” a third comment read.

“The fantastic curves on that body,” another fan gushed.

Some fans may remember that Sarah made headlines back in 2015 after she claimed that singer Justin Bieber had acted inappropriately towards her and even groped her during a trip to the Playboy Mansion. The model opened up about about the situation, adding that she had even slapped the singer for his rude behavior.

“He grabbed my boob! And it was my instant reaction to just backhand him across the face. He kind of freaked out and didn’t even say anything. And then Kylie Jenner pulled the finger at me and then security took them both out,” Harris stated in an interview after the alleged incident, per Perez Hilton. Bieber later denied the allegations against him.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of former Playboy Bunny Sarah Harris’ sexy swimwear shots by following her on her Instagram account, which she updates on the regular.