Congressman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) has passed away at the age of 68, according to CNN, citing a statement from the late legislator’s office. According to the release, Cummings succumbed to a long-standing health issue.

As chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Cummings had been a central figure in the widely-televised proceedings involving former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and the special counsel, Robert Mueller III.