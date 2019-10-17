Texas Beauty Hope Beel Stuns In Tiny Black One-Piece While Showcasing Her Chiseled Body

Hope Beel has one of the most stunning bodies on Instagram, and she’s not afraid to show it off. On Thursday, the Texas model did just that. Although she’s wasn’t rocking a skimpy bikini, she flaunted her flawless figure in a very revealing one-piece.

In the sexy snapshot, Hope delighted her over 1.2 million Instagram followers as she posed seductively in a black bathing suit. The one-piece hugged all of Beel’s curves and showed off her ample bust, curvy hips, and long, lean legs in the process.

Hope donned the swimwear with a black and white windbreaker jacket over top as she leaned against the side of a building with a sultry look on her face.

The model wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a classic ponytail and styled in loose curls that fell down her back. She left out two strands to frame her face as she rested her arm over her head.

Hope also rocked a full face of makeup for the photograph, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a brown smokey eye shadow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a nude lip color to complete the sexy look.

Hope’s fans couldn’t help but gush over the gorgeous photo, which clocked over 14,000 likes and more than 170 comments in the first nine hours after it was posted. In the caption, Beel admits that she’s back in the gym and going hard after her recent vacation.

“You have the looks and body of a goddess,” one of Hope’s Instagram followers wrote in the comment section of the photo.

“Absolutely gorgeous and bada**,” another fan stated.

“Looking good and keep up the good work!!” a third comment read.

“Such a hottie,” another social media user gushed.

Loading...

However, Hope has been on her fitness game for a long time. Back in 2016 she told Women Fitness that she offered a personalized workout plan on her website that was based off her own lifestyle.

“It reflects the exact lifestyle that I live every day. I don’t want to introduce a 1000 calorie diet to girls just so they lose weight fast. I always stress that this journey takes time and it’s important to do it slow and steady. Accomplishing short term goals helps you get to your main goal,” Hope told the outlet.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Hope Beel’s fitness journey as well as her racy photos by following the model on her Instagram account.