Lil’ Kim Shows Off Hourglass Shape In Sheer Leotard & Tight Pants

Lil’ Kim has been really active on her Instagram page recently and it’s probably because she’s been busy promoting her long-awaited fifth studio album, 9.

The “Nasty One” songstress is known for being a fashion icon and hasn’t been disappointing fans with her latest outfit choices.

Kim recently did an interview with Ebro for Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio show and was styled head to toe looking fierce.

The “No Matter What They Say” hitmaker was rocking a hooded Givenchy jacket paired with the designers skintight pants that were showing off her incredible hourglass shape. Underneath the jacket, she was sporting a sheer black leotard that is incredibly low-cut. She accessorizes the ensemble with her “Queen B” jeweled necklace which is her nickname.

For one of the most recent uploads on her Instagram account, she is posing in front of a backdrop that has some of New York’s most famous landmarks including The Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building.

In the space of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 43,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be popular with her fans.

“AHHHH I LOVE YOU QUEEN BEEE,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Lil’Kim, the LEGEND!” another shared adding multiple heart emoji.

“SLAYAGE SLAYAGE. This outfit. Hair. QUEEN,” a third mentioned.

“The best rapper ever lived,” a fourth fan remarked.

“Iconic and beautiful,” a fifth follower commented.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported Kim’s 5-year-old daughter, Royal Reign, promoting her new album in a set of adorable video clips.

“I wanted to let you know that I’m Lil’ Kim’s daughter,” she said with confidence.

Kim’s new record, 9, is her first album in 14 years. It consists of nine new tracks and five collaborations with Rick Ross, Musiq Souldchild, Rich the Kid, O.T. Genasis, and City Girls.

Ahead of the album’s release, she won a lifetime achievement award at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Her previous albums — Hard Core, The Notorious K.I.M., La Bella Mafia, and The Naked Truth — helped her become one of rap music’s leading ladies.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 4.1 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world. It seems that 20 years deep into her career, Kim is still popular among music listeners. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is her iconic collaboration with Christina Aguilera, Mya, Pink, and Missy Elliott, ” Lady Marmalade.”

To stay up to date with Lil’ Kim, follow her Instagram account, which boasts more than 2.7 million followers.