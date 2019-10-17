Jill Duggar Blasted For Posting Heartbreaking Photo Of Baby’s Casket On Instagram

The 'Counting On' star received backlash after posting a photo that many felt was in poor taste.

Jill Duggar is in hot water on Instagram once again. The Counting On star posted a questionable photo to her social media account this week which had some of her 1.6 million followers calling her out for being insensitive.

Jill took to Instagram to post a photo of a tiny casket covered with yellow and white flowers. A butterfly is resting on the flower bouquet. In the heartbreaking caption to the post, the Duggar daughter revealed that she recently attended a funeral for a friend’s baby.

“Today has been a really hard day as I watched a couple do what no one should ever have to do…bury their little baby,” Jill captioned the pic. “Although our hearts break here on earth, we look forward to the day when we will see Jesus face to face, he will wipe every tear from our eyes and we will be reunited with those we miss so much.”

She then posted lyrics to the song “Safe in the Arms of Jesus” by Fanny Crosby.

It didn’t take long for outraged followers to comment on her tone-deaf tribute to her friend’s deceased baby.

“Not everything has to be an Instagram post, even with the purest intentions. This is insanely tacky of you to post,” a follower wrote.

“This is someone else’s deepest heartbreak. I hope you rethink this post and delete it,” another commenter told Jill.

“Oh boy hope you rethink this post…this is such a private heartbreaking thing…not your story to tell,” a third added.

“Why in the world would you even have your iPhone out during this time… and even think about opening the camera and snapping a pic…and then sharing it to millions of strangers…one of the most disrespectful things in the world. I can’t even with this post…” wrote a fifth commenter.

“Why would you post this??? What’s wrong with you!” added a sixth user.

Jill did receive some support from fans who felt she was offering comfort to her friends in the best way she knew how. It should also be noted that it is not confirmed that Jill actually took the photo or that the image was even from the funeral she attended.

The controversial new photo comes just days after Jill visited with her cousin Amy Duggar King’s newborn son, Daxton.

Jill, who is a mom to sons Israel, 4, and Samuel, 2, is certainly no stranger to social media controversy.

Earlier this year, Jill shocked her followers when she promoted a book aimed at spicing things up in the bedroom. The outspoken Christian and wife of Derick Dillard advertised a guide that included activities like a Yahtzee-style game called “Hotzee,” as well as games with names like “Positions Dice,” “Spicy Pictionary,” “Strip Never Have I Ever” and a racy scavenger hunt, according to People. Jill proudly held up the cover to the book as she plugged the publication on her Instagram story, and her followers had a field day.

In June Jill also posted Instagram photos of a suggestive bedroom display during a vacation with her husband. A photo featured a book called The Little Black Book of Kama Sutra, a massage oil candle, and a game called Sweet Seduction with a scorecard that had “Bedroom Edition” written across the top. Some followers said the setup was not in line with her hardcore Christian values.

The mom of two is also routinely criticized for some of her parenting techniques and her cooking and housekeeping.

Jill and the Duggar family can be seen on the TLC reality show Counting On.