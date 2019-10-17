Jennifer Aniston Stuns In A Plunging Black Dress On Jimmy Kimmel After Breaking Instagram

Jennifer Aniston sure knows how to stun not only the internet, but also late night viewers.

Jennifer Aniston seems to be full of surprises lately. The Friends star has not only broken an Instagram record after unexpectedly opening her own account on the social media platform, but she is also stunning everyone as she makes the rounds on the talk show circuit.

Since joining Instagram on Tuesday, the beloved actress has been the talk of the internet. She chatted with Jimmy Kimmel about that topic on Wednesday, as The Daily Mail detailed, and she looked amazing doing it. Jennifer Aniston stunned the audience, and late night TV viewers, as she came out wearing a slinky black dress with twisted straps. She ended up getting a standing ovation from her admirers on the show as well. The sexy dress had a plunging neckline that showed off a hint of cleavage as she talked to the late night host. She completed the outfit with peep-toe heels, bracelets on each wrist, and dangling earrings.

Jennifer’s sandy blond hair was worn down around her shoulders. She proved that she doesn’t need a lot of makeup to look gorgeous. She opted for a more natural look with just a hint of color on her eyelids and cheeks, and shiny lip gloss. Her whole look seemed to wow everyone, including Jimmy Kimmel.

You know her from @Instagram – Jennifer Aniston! pic.twitter.com/8bUDojpKxr — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) October 17, 2019

The 50-year-old joked to Jimmy Kimmel that she finally broke down and joined Instagram this week, but she wasn’t sure why. However, she isn’t totally new to the social media platform. Jennifer admitted that she had a “stalker” account so that she could look around and make a final decision on whether to join or not. Once she did set up her official Instagram on Tuesday, people went totally crazy trying to follow her. It took a little over five hours before she racked up a million followers, which ended up getting her a Guinness World Record as the fastest ever to reach that milestone, according to a previous report by The Inquisitr.

Jennifer Aniston has gotten a great start on Instagram with her first photo showing a reunion with her Friends co-stars. She also shared a funny clip making fun of herself by saying that she “didn’t mean to break it,” as she is seen crashing her phone.

Jennifer has been getting around promoting her new series, The Morning Show, which begins on November 1 on Apple TV+. The one-hour show, also starring Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, depicts what happens behind the scenes of a morning news program.

Jennifer Aniston is currently sitting on 11.5 million Instagram followers in just two days. That number is sure to grow as she continues to wow her fans with more photos and videos.