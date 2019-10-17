Jess Wright Rocks String Bikini From Elizabeth Hurley’s Line For Instagram Post About ‘Intimate Styling’

'The Only Way Is Essex' star Jess Wright received a compliment from Elizabeth Hurley.

Elizabeth Hurley usually models bikinis from her swimwear line herself, but she wasn’t complaining when The Only Way is Essex star Jess Wright posed in one of her stylish two-pieces.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jess recently had her Instagram followers going wild over the way she looked in the colorful floral bikini that she rocked during her sun-drenched Spanish vacation. The two-piece in the snapshot that she shared on Tuesday wasn’t as colorful, but it was just as striking.

For her latest swimsuit photo shoot, the the 34-year-old brunette beauty snapped a mirror selfie while rocking a black and white string bikini. The monochrome two-piece featured round silver embellishments on the bottoms, which sat low on Jess’s flat stomach.

The garment might look familiar to anyone who follows 54-year-old British actress Elizabeth Hurley or her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, on Instagram. Jess’s snapshot was reposted on the latter’s Instagram page with a caption noting that Wright’s bathing suit is one of the brand’s “sexy nautical striped bikinis.”

Elizabeth responded to Jess’s Instagram photo with praise for her taste in swimwear.

“Great bikini,” she wrote.

“Has always been one of my faves,” Jess responded.

While the picture served as the perfect promo for Elizabeth’s swimwear line, this wasn’t the purpose of Jess’s post.

In the caption, she explained that her post was actually an ad for Feathrs, a brand that specializes in intimate skincare products. She revealed that she and a few other women are hosting a panel for the company, and it will be all about “dispelling intimate styling and grooming taboos,” hence the photo that includes her bikini area. She then asked her followers to respond to her post with any questions about the topic.

However, many of Jess’s followers ignored the point of the her Instagram post. Instead, they responded by commenting on how incredible she looks.

“You look absolutely amazing as always,” wrote one admirer.

“Your body is unreal wow,” another fan remarked.

Loading...

Jess left the TOWIE cast in 2016. However, she isn’t just making money by using bikini photos in paid Instagram promos. According to OK! Magazine, she’s a successful businesswoman who has kept herself in the public eye by appearing on various British TV series and appearing in ad campaigns for many different brands. She’s also modeled lingerie, acted in a movie, released music, written a trilogy of books, and created a clothing line.

One thing that is not on Jess’s lengthy list of accomplishments is the creation of her own swimwear line, so it remains to be seen whether she’s willing to challenge reigning British bikini queen Elizabeth Hurley in that realm.