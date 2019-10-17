New Zealand Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Sizzles In Little Black Minidress That Hugs Every Curve

Instagram celebrity Rosanna Arkle is known for flashing some skin in her Instagram posts. In fact, a quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that she likes to showcase her fabulous figure in revealing swimsuits. The blond beauty took things in another direction earlier in the week when she shared a photo in which she wore a little black minidress that hugged her figure in all the right places.

Rosanna’s long-sleeved dress featured a diamond-shaped cutout section in the center, which flashed her flat abs. To add even more sex appeal, the dress also featured a ruched seam down the center front which could be adjusted by pulling a drawstring. Rosanna had pulled the strings tight on her dress to expose as much of her abdomen as possible. While the dress had a high neck, followers still got a nice look at the shape of her chest because the dress was so tight. The same could be said for the bottom half of the dress, which clung to her hips.

The beauty’s makeup was flawless for the shot. She wore a bright red matte color on her lips to add a daring look to the chic outfit. Rosanna opted for no accessories, and let her long, blond hair fall in loose curls over her shoulder.

In the post’s caption, Rosanna joked that she might be wearing the dress backward and explained to her followers in the comments that the dress could be worn two ways.

Her fans loved how the dress looked on her. One word that popped up in the comment section was “gorgeous.”

“Looks like you got it on right to me. Absolutely beautiful,” another follower wrote.

“Frontwards, backwards, inside out, whatever. You look amazing in everything and every way!” one admirer wrote.

Rosanna does have a knack for looking gorgeous in just about everything she wears. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the stunner showed off her figure wearing a wet T-shirt and bikini bottoms. In July, she looked glamorous as she flaunted her curves in a sequined two-piece dress.

Loading...

Rosanna, who models for Fashion Nova, Super Down, and Meshki, likes to keep her followers guessing on what she will post next. From sexy dresses to lingerie to bikinis, she likes to wear it all. One of her more popular posts in recent days showed her wearing a black one-piece swimsuit with a zipper front.

Fans wanting to see more of Rosanna can follow her Instagram account.