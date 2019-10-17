‘Jersey Shore’ Spoilers: Angelina & Jenni’s Explosive Showdown Could Change Their Friendship Forever

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans are readying themselves for an explosive episode where Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Angelina Pivarnick will face off after a drunken night of partying in Las Vegas where Jenni’s much younger, new boyfriend made a distinct pass at her longtime pal.

In a clip uploaded to the show’s official Twitter account, the women are seen arguing after Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, who was not at the club on the night in question, says to castmates Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, “it’s Zack’s word against Angelina’s.”

Angelina is seen telling her fiance Chris Larangeria in their home that Zack grabbed her and motioned to her backside. In another scene tease, Jenni is seen with Deena Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who did not attend the event, screaming “she kissed him” in reference to Angelina making a pass at her boyfriend. Jenni then states to Angelina, “how much can you commit to a lie” while Angelina cries “this could break up my engagement.”

The tension between the women comes to an explosive head after a verbal and physical confrontation around the dinner table with their fellow Jersey Shore cast members. This will reportedly play out over the following two episodes of the reality series.

The incident in question occurred during the October 10 episode of the series, when the group which included Jenni, Angelina, Zack Carpinello (Jenni’s boyfriend), and Deena went out to a Las Vegas club to have some fun while castmate Vinny was appearing in a Chippendale’s revue show.

Also present in the episode was Ronnie, who did not visit the club with his pals, citing his newfound sobriety.

The four appeared to be having a great time together, but drama ensued between Angelina and Zack after he appeared to touch her bottom while she sat on one of his legs and his girlfriend, Jenni, sat on the floor at his feet. Intoxicated, Jenni did not appear to realize that her boyfriend had inappropriately touched her friend.

The incident came on the heels of an earlier discussion between Angelina and Zack at a Las Vegas pool, in front of their other pals, when the newbie cast member quizzed Angelina about her sex life with fiance Chris. During that uncomfortable exchange, castmate Vinny Guagadnino questioned Zack’s intentions, citing that he had just met everyone and it was not his place to get that personal with Angelina. Jenni would later defend Zack’s actions, saying Angelina being an open book about her sex life caused Zack to feel it was okay to ask personal questions.

Vinny also witnessed the events that unfolded later that evening at the club, having returned to his partying friends after his performance, and was heard saying off-camera that if Jenni was sober, she would have been very upset if she knew her boyfriend was doing.

The incident between the three later spilled out onto social media, where Jenni attacked Angelina and Zack in an Instagram post and Angelina vehemently defended herself and her actions on Twitter. Zack also professed his apologies to Jenni in an Instagram post.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.