Heidi Klum, The Queen Of Halloween, Teases Her Latest Wild Costume For 2019

The German supermodel is gearing up for another 10-hour Halloween costume.

Heidi Klum is scaring up another epic Halloween costume. The 46-year-old supermodel, who is known for her elaborate Halloween costumes, posted a sneak peek at this year’s over-the-top creation—with a promise of a full reveal in two weeks.

Klum took to Instagram to post a quick clip of prosthetic makeup designer Mike Marino as he works on a mystery mask mold for her top-secret costume. The designer’s enormous head mold appears to have a pointed tip or something wrapped around the top. In the caption to her post, the German supermodel teased that it will take 10 hours for her team to transform her into her Halloween alter ego this year.

Klum also teased that the full reveal of her completed Halloween costume will take place when she poses in the front window of the Amazon store in Manhattan on Oct. 31.

The Project Runway alum only hired the best to help her costume come to fruition. Marino, whom she commissioned last year for her Fiona from Shrek costume, has worked his prosthetics magic on films like Black Swan, The Dead Don’t Die, and I Am Legend, per IMDB.

Many of Klum’s 6.7 million Instagram followers hit the comments section of her post to throw out some guesses to this year’s Halloween theme. Guesses ranged from Marie Antoinette to Ms. Conehead to the Bride of Frankenstein to Lady Liberty.

“Master of costumes. I know you won’t let us down this Halloween,” one fan wrote to Klum.

Klum, who married Tom Kaulitz — the Shrek to her Fiona — earlier this year, makes headlines every Halloween for her epic costumes and annual star-studded bash. The model mom sometimes posts a Halloween countdown on Instagram as she recalls some of her most memorable costumes. Last year she shared photos of her iconic 2009 crow costume, her goddess Kali costume from 2008, her fanged velveteen kitty from 2007, a 2002 stint as Betty Boop, a red-hot witch getup, and a recreation of Michael Jackson’s Thriller monster.

In recent years, the mom of four has upped the ante with a team of specialists who do prosthetics and special effects makeup for her.

The supermodel mom previously told Entertainment Weekly that she starts planning for her costumes for the October holiday in June.

“Halloween is so much fun because you get to be someone else,” Klum said. “I have to do something really cool and different. I want to surprise people. I want to be creative. I also like to be unrecognizable.”

Stay tuned to see Heidi Klum’s big Halloween costume reveal on Oct. 31.