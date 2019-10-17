Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Booty In Seductive Instagram Video

Megan Thee Stallion is a rising star in the rap game right now and continues to catch a lot of people’s attention on social media.

The “Big Ole Freak” hitmaker shared a video clip to her Instagram page which didn’t go unnoticed.

Megan is wearing an incredibly skimpy leotard that has long sleeves while her dark long locks are down and straight. In the video, she is flaunting her body, especially her booty. She is taking the video while looking over her shoulder in the mirror. Megen starts to dance while in the background, an untagged man is playing with a dog. In the background, she is playing a Daft Punk song.

In her caption, she states that this is what usually happens after she plays a show and that she loves her boys, implying her friend and pet.

In the space of six hours, the upload has been watched more than 1.2 million times and racked up more than 388,000 likes and over 4,600 comments.

“WE LOVE A QUEEN WITH TASTE!!!!! IS THAT DAFT PUNK I HEAR?!?!?!?!?!” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Girl yo ass fine af. The show was lit,” another shared.

“Babes listens to Daft Punk, she so versatile,” a third mentioned.

“You looked soo good tonight,” a fourth fan remarked.

“It should be illegal to be that thick sis,” a fifth follower commented, complimenting her shape.

At this year’s 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards, she took home the Best Mixtape award for Fever, which The Inquisitr reported.

“And thank you HOTTIES for always supporting me and growing with me! I love y’all so much and I promise to keep getting better,” the “Freak Nasty” songstress said after she won.

In 2017, she released her debut EP, Make It Hot, which was followed by Tina Slow the following year.

Her debut mixtape, Fever, was released earlier this year and consists of 14 tracks and collaborations with DaBaby and Juicy J.

Megan picked up her first-ever MTV Video Music Award in August for Best Power Anthem for her hit song “Hot Girl Summer” featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. When she won the Moonman, the track didn’t have a music video, proving it’s popularity, which Metro noted.

She is currently in a relationship with rapper Moneybagg Yo and treated him to a chain priced at $150,000, per The Inquisitr. She gave him a half-heart pendant that is completely covered in diamonds. The other half of the heart is for Megan to wear.

The duo recently collaborated on the song “All Dat.”

