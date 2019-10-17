Kourtney Kardashian Channels Ariana Grande In Sassy Halloween Pics & Divides Instagram Fans

Kourtney Kardashian looks eerily identical to singer Ariana Grande in a series of Instagram photos as she showed off what appears to be a Halloween costume channeling the pop superstar for the upcoming spooky day of fun. But her spot-on getup has left some fans divided.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and mother of Mason, Penelope and Reign looked eerily like the singer, sporting Ariana’s high ponytail extensions and intricate, severe updo. Her makeup was also strikingly similar to Ariana’s infamous smoky cat’s eye, and her cheekbones were highlighted to mirror those of the singing superstar.

To finish off the look, Kourtney sported a pink babydoll dress that is very close to the costumes Ariana wears when she is performing. She also wore over-the-knee boots and carried a microphone to finish her look.

Fans couldn’t believe the transformation and flooded the photo’s comments section with their thoughts.

“This will never, not be iconic,” claimed one fan of the reality star.

Another fan stated, “Legit thought this was Ariana Grande. Well done.”

Still, some other fans could not seem to find the fun in Kourtney’s getup and turned the tables on the mom of three, referring to an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians where Kourtney received injections to treat a bald spot after wearing a tight, high ponytail to an industry event similar to the one she wears in this new series of Instagram photos.

The incident was reported by Glamour Magazine this past September when Kourtney’s sister Kim noted her older sibling had a bald spot atop her head after the two attended a New York AmfAR event and Kourtney sported a severe hairstyle with a high, tight ponytail, likely the culprit for her follicle fallout

Kourtney headed to see a doctor in the episode to receive scalp injections. She said during the treatment, as reported by Glamour, that she received plasma injections with her own blood injected into her head to help her hair grow back.

Fans recalled the incident in the Instagram photo’s comments.

“Didn’t you learn after your last ponytail incident?” questioned one fan.

“Ur not afraid of making that bald spot worse by this?” said another Instagram user.

Michael Loccisano / Wire Image

The Inquisitr recently reported that Kourtney experienced a scary incident where she was robbed by a woman that worked in her home of over $5K in cash and electronic items.

The October 13 episode of the Kardashian family’s hit reality television show revealed the theft and the legitimate security threat it posed to the family after Kourtney and her staff realized both cash and the family’s iPads had disappeared. She later determined along with her security staff that the person committing the crimes was working inside the home she shares with her three children with Scott Disick.

Later in the episode, Kourtney instructed her assistant to change all the family’s passwords and the trusting reality star revealed she had learned a “huge lesson” about some people’s negative intentions. She also claimed that no one can any longer step foot in her home for an interview without the family having their social security number, name, and address.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E! Entertainment Television.