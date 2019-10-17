WWE News: Female Superstar Quietly Moved To Alumni Section Of Website, Possibly Confirming Her Retirement

WWE superstar Alicia Fox, who was last seen on television as part of the Monday Night Raw roster, was recently moved to the Alumni section of the company’s website, close to six months after she wrestled her last match.

As reported by Sportskeeda on Wednesday night, Fox last appeared on WWE television during the “Raw Reunion” special this summer, where she stood in the ring with several of the company’s past legends in the closing segment and seemed to hint at her possible retirement. In the months that followed, she wasn’t booked in any matches, nor was she included in either of the two talent pools for the recently concluded Superstar Draft. Despite all that, the 33-year-old wrestler was still listed in the WWE website’s Current Superstars section until it was first noticed last night that her profile had been transferred to Alumni.

“This major development, however, seemingly confirms that Alicia Fox has officially retired from in-ring action six months after her last match for WWE,” Sportskeeda wrote.

According to ProFightDB, Fox’s last televised matches took place in the weeks immediately following WrestleMania 35. The longtime WWE mainstay lost via submission to Becky Lynch on the April 22 episode of Monday Night Raw, then teamed up with fellow veteran Tamina as they lost to The IIconics on the April 29 WWE Main Event taping.

Per WhatCulture, Fox spent 11 years on WWE’s main roster and won the now-defunct Divas Championship once. Although she earned respect from fans for her use of the Northern Lights Suplex as a finishing move, the Florida native was mostly used as a mid-card talent in the company’s women’s division.

Despite enjoying a longer WWE career than most female wrestlers, Fox’s last few years with the company were marked by multiple controversies. This included an incident during WrestleMania 34 weekend in April 2018, where she was reportedly caught on video in the middle of a heated altercation with Ronda Rousey‘s husband, former UFC heavyweight fighter Travis Browne.

In February of this year, Fox became the subject of rumors surrounding the firing of longtime WWE employee Arn Anderson. Reports at the time suggested that the respected backstage producer lost his job because he allowed Fox to wrestle despite being intoxicated, WhatCulture recalled.

Additionally, it was alleged in August that Fox was sent home by WWE officials during SummerSlam weekend due to another alcohol-related incident.

As of this writing, WWE has yet to confirm Fox’s retirement from professional wrestling via an official news release, as it typically does when its superstars get released.