Suzanne Somers Poses Nude On Instagram For Her 73rd Birthday

The Thighmaster queen shows off her birthday suit in a celebratory photo.

Suzanne Somers celebrated her 73rd birthday the same ways he came into the world: In her birthday suit. As a cheeky gift to her fans, the Three’s Company star shared an Instagram photo of her nude self crouching amid some shrubs in Palm Springs in honor of her special day.

Somers has her banged, blonde hair down for the shoot, and she is wearing no jewelry and little, if any, makeup in the au naturel pic. The star has her arms folded across her chest as she stares straight at the camera. Somers captioned the photo with a mention of her birthday.

Fans of Somers had a mixed reaction to the racy pic. In the comments section to the post, one fan asked, “Why?”

Another wrote: “WOW THIS IS A BIT MUCH!!!”

A few fans were concerned about Somers’ comfort as she crouched amid the shrubbery.

“I hope you are sitting on a satin pillow,” one follower wrote.

“Oh my that has to hurt or itch where you’re sitting,” added another.

But most fans raved over Somers and her bold pic that defies her actual age.

“Wow good for you Happy Birthday,” wrote a fan.

“You look awesome. Age is just a number,” another added.

You can see Suzanne Somers’ nude birthday photo below.

This is not the first time Suzanne Somers has posed nude in front of a camera. In the 1980s she posed for Playboy, five years after the men’s magazine published naked photos of her as a teen without her consent. Somers had posed for the original pics as part of a test photoshoot for the magazine in the early 1970s when she was a struggling single mom but declined to become a Playmate. When the photos surfaced years later just as she shot to fame as a TV star, she was horrified.

Somers, was who was starring as Chrissy Snow on the sitcom Three’s Company at the time, feared the photo leak would hurt her acting career. She sued Playboy for $50,000, and donated the money to charity, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Five years after the unauthorized photos were printed, Somers posed for a cover photo and nude layout for the magazine’s Christmas issue in 1984. Somers explained to THR why she decided to work with Playboy after her initial bad experience with the magazine.

“There were nude pictures of me out there already and they were bad. Why should they keep circulating? Why not have some good ones that show me in the best shape I’ve ever been in after six years on the road, doing two shows a night, six nights a week?”

Somers called the shots this time, choosing famed photographer Richard Fegley to join her and her glam squad in Hawaii for the four-day shoot. She also demanded final approval of all of the shots that would be used in the magazine.

“I had to have 100 percent control. Any magazine would choose the most revealing rather than the best pictures. I made sure there were no gynecological shots. The 14 pictures they used were exactly what I wanted. They have a Bardot quality, stylish and classy.”

Somers added that she loves to see nude photos of women as long as they aren’t “crass” and that she believes nudity can be “esthetic.”

Suzanne Somers had the support of her husband, former game show host, Alan Hamel, through both Playboy pictorials and throughout her many career endeavors over the past four decades.

Somers recently opened up about the secret to her 42-year marriage. The blonde beauty revealed that she has never spent a night away from her husband and that they keep their romance alive with communication and date nights.