Ariel Winter Flaunts Her Backside In Skintight Leggings For Instagram Workout Video

Ariel Winter admitted that she was struggling to learn a new exercise.

Ariel Winter might be known for her curves, but the Modern Family star is also incredibly athletic.

On Wednesday, the 21-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off the results of her hard work at the gym. In addition to giving fans a good look at her fit physique, she also demonstrated just how dedicated she is to being active. The Instagram post Ariel shared was a video that was filmed during one of her recent workout sessions. In it, she’s rocking a pair of form-fitting black leggings and a black sports bra. She also has on a pair of black Nike trainers.

At the beginning of the video, Ariel Winter is on her hands and knees on a carpeted section of the gym. She has two gliding discs underneath both of her feet. The actress looks like she struggles a bit as she shifts her weight back and forth by slapping the right side of her chest with her left hand, then slapping the left side of her chest with her right hand. Once both hands are back on the ground, she slides her feet back until she’s in a plank position. After she slides them forward again, she repeats the move.

The video was initially filmed from behind Ariel, giving her fans a clear view of her backside. However, the camera slowly pans around to the side. From this vantage point, viewers can see how long and lean Ariel’s legs are. They can also see her ab muscles flexing as she performs the difficult core exercise.

In the caption of her video, Ariel revealed that the exercise she was demonstrating was one that she had just learned. She admitted that she doesn’t have it down quite yet, but she’s not letting the challenge of properly executing a new move stop her from reaching an unspecified fitness goal.

The man who is making sure Ariel Winter has the right form by placing his hand on her back and stomach is celebrity trainer MackFit. He shared some words of encouragement in the comments section of her post.

“You’re getting stronger day by day champ Keep it up!” he wrote.

Many of Ariel’s Instagram followers also had positive responses to her video.

“You look fabulous. It pays off,” remarked one fan.

“Good luck!!! All your hard work sure has paid off!!” another commented.

YouTube star Hannah Stocking also praised Ariel’s “GAINSSSS” with three fire emoji. According to Life & Style, Hannah is also one of MackFit’s famous clients.

Last week, Ariel shared another video of one of her workout sessions with MackFit. In it, the trainer can be heard offering her words of encouragement and advice as she performs a combo of squats and deadlifts. He considerably increased the exercise’s degree of difficulty by having Ariel perform it with heavy weights while standing on top of two benches.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariel Winter recently wowed her followers with a throwback photo of herself wearing a white bustier. It was her first Instagram post since the confirmation of her breakup from Canadian actor Levi Meaden, her boyfriend of three years.