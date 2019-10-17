Carrie Underwood Stuns In Short Gold Shorts And Thigh-High Boots For CMT Artists Of The Year Performance

Carrie Underwood had to accept her award from Cleveland, but she still treated viewers to a live performance.

Carrie Underwood couldn’t accept her CMT 2019 Artists of the Year award in person, but sometimes things just have a way of working out.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carrie was in Cleveland on a leg of her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” on Wednesday night, which is the same night that CMT was honoring its Artists of the Year recipients at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. However, Carrie didn’t disappoint the audience in attendance and the television viewers watching the live show at home. Instead of simply accepting her award with a short video message, she decided to take advantage of the stage two states away that was currently at her disposal.

Radio personality and reigning Dancing with the Stars champion Bobby Bones was given the honor of introducing Carrie Underwood to the audience at the special CMT ceremony. He praised her for being an incredible performer as well as an amazing person.

“Carrie Underwood is one of the best people on earth, superstar or otherwise,” he said.

“Everyone loves her. She’s real, and she’s talented, and she’s always someone you want to root for whether it’s the first time you’ve seen her or it’s your 20th concert.”

The audience was then treated to a video of Carrie Underwood rocking the Cleveland stage. The tour costume that she chose for her TV performance included a glittering black top that fit her like a glove. The garment featured sheer long sleeves and a low V-neck that exposed just a hint of cleavage.

The bottom half of her eye-catching outfit was a pair of short gold shorts. They were covered with heavy beading that sparkled underneath the stage lights. The bottoms would have shown off quite a bit of leg, but most of the lower half of Carrie’s body was covered up by her thigh-high black boots, which also glittered as she moved across the stage. She completed her country rocker chic look by wearing a studded choker around her neck with gold chains dangling from it like fringe.

The songs Carrie Underwood chose to perform were “Two Black Cadillacs” and “Blown Away.” In addition to thanking her supporters by sharing more of the music that they love with them, she also had a special message for her fans about how grateful she is for their support.

Loading...

“Thank you, CMT, for allowing us to be a part of this night and honoring us. I say ‘us’ because it takes all of us. This really is such an honor. I’m so honored to be in such incredible company,” she said. “You guys are the reason we get to do what we do.”

In addition to Carrie Underwood, other artists who were honored during the CMT Artists of the Year special were Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett. Reba McEntire was this recipient of the 2019 Artist of a Lifetime award, and the Breakout Artist of the Year was Ashley McBride.